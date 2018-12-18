Watch Richard Ashcroft play Bitter Sweet Symphony live

See the legend perform an epic acoustic version of the classic Verve song live for Radio X.

Richard Ashcroft played an amazing version of the Verve classic Bitter Sweet Symphony for Radio X - and you can watch the performance here.

Ashcroft was being interviewed by Radio X's John Kennedy at the Hammersmith Club in West London on Monday 17 December - and he closed the event with a short set of special acoustic songs.

The show climaxed with an epic, 10-minute version of The Verve's 1997 classic Bitter Sweet Symphony, which saw Ashcroft at his passionate, inspirational best.

During the evening's chat, Ashcroft discussed many subjects, including the fate of The Verve, his solo career and his biggest inspirations.

You'll be able to see more from the night on Radio X later today (Tuesday 18 December) and John Kennedy will be playing highlights from the interview on X-Posure tonight from 10pm.