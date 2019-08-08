Watch Liam Gallagher perform Live Forever live and acoustic at Radio X

See the Mancunian legend play an exclusive and unseen version of this Oasis classic live on the Radio X rooftop.

Liam Gallagher played an amazing gig on the roof of Radio X's London studio in February 2018.

The legend from Burnage performed a VERY intimate show to an audience of just 80 people on the terrace at our HQ in Leicester Square.

As well as dropping some solo tracks like Paper Crown and Greedy Soul, Liam also dipped into the Oasis back catalogue.

Sit back an enjoy Liam play a special acoustic version of the classic song Live Forever.

Released on 8 August 1994, track was the third single to be issued from the debut Oasis album Definitely Maybe, and heralded the arrival of one of the biggest LPs of the 1990s.

Dressed in a cover that featured a photo of the childhood home of John Lennon, the song was written by Noel Gallagher as a response to the dour and negative attitude of grunge musicians like Kurt Cobain.

Live Forever is a working-class celebration of life, confidence and joy.

Noel used this track as his way to get in with his younger brother Liam’s band and was one of the songs that made Alan McGee sign Oasis to Creation Records.

Watch Liam Gallagher play another Oasis classic on the Radio X rooftop:

Exclusive! Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions for Radio X: