The White Stripes sue Donald Trump for "flagrant misappropriation" of Seven Nation Army

The White Stripes in 2002 and Donald Trump. Picture: Tim Roney/Getty Images, MANDEL NGANJEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Jack and Meg White have taken legal action against Trump for the use of their 2003 single.

Jack and Meg White have taken action action against Donald Trump for the use of Seven Nation Army.

The White Stripes rockers have reunited in order to file a suit against the Trump's 2024 presidential campaign "for the flagrant misappropriation of the musical composition and sound recording Seven Nation Army".

See the document below, which they shared on Instagram alongside the caption: "This machine sues fascists."

The claim comes in response to a video posted by Trump staffer Margo McAtee Martin on X on 29th August, which has since been delete, showing the Republican presidential nominee boarding a plane with the opening riff of Seven Nation Army in the background.

Jack White responded at the time with a rant on Instagram, which read: "Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others)."

Trump is also fighting two suits for unauthorised use of music in his 2024 campaign, from the estate of Isaac Hayes and from Guyanese British musician Eddy Grant.

They join a long list of artists who have distanced themselves from the 45th President, sued or sent cease and desists through the years, including The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, Celine Dion, Beyonce and Neil Young.

Jack White press. Picture: David James Swanson

Meanwhile, Jack White has announced intimate live dates for this week.

The rocker has announced three consecutive dates in the UK in celebration of his recent album No Name.

White will play the Islington Assembly Hall in London this Friday 13th September, before heading to O2 Academy Liverpool the next day on the Saturday 14th September and ending his mini-tour at Chalk in Brighton on the Sunday 15th September.

Tickets for vault members went on sale on Monday 10th September at 10am BST, followed by general on sale on the same day at 1pm BST.

See Jack White's No Name intimate UK tour dates:

13th September – Islington Assembly Hall, London

14th September – O2 Academy, Liverpool

15th September – Chalk, Brighton

