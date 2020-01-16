Ezra Koenig breaks down his most iconic songs

The Vampire Weekend frontman sat down with Radio to talk about his musical career in our new series, Song CV.

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig talks Radio X through some of the most iconic tracks from his personal discography.

Get to know how Ezra came up with the likes of A Punk, Hannah Hunt, Cousins, Oxford Comma, Unbelievers, Mansard Roof, This Life and Diane Young. What were his inspirations? How do you go about making an indie banger?

Plus, Koenig talks about his phenomenal success as a songwriter for other artists. Get the stories behind Major Lazer's Jessica, Beyonce's Hold Up, and I Promise You, the song from the film Peter Rabbit, sung by James Corden.

Vampire Weekend have released four studio albums: their 2008 self-titled debut, Contra (2010), Modern Vampires Of The City (2013) and Father Of The Bride (2019).