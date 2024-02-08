Vampire Weekend announce new album Only God Was Above Us

Vampire Weekend in 2024. Picture: Press/Columbia Records

The follow-up to Father Of The Bride is released in April - get the track listing here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Vampire Weekend have announced details of their forthcoming fifth album.

Titled Only God Was Above Us, the new LP is to be released by Columbia Records on 5th April 2024.

The band - fronted by Ezra Koenig - have announced that they will preview the new record by issuing two new songs, titled Capricorn and Gen-X Cops, on Friday 16th February.

The follow-up to Father Of The Bride, the new album was written by Koenig between 2019 and 2020 and the lyrical content reportedly concerns "20th Century New York".

Watch the trailer for the album here:

Only God Was Above Us (Album Trailer)

A press release describes Only God Was Above Us as a "magnum opus [which] is the product of five years spent refining, reworking and gradually shaping those lyrical and melodic structures to take Vampire Weekend to a new creative peak."

The PR adds: “The album is direct yet complex, showing the band at once at its grittiest, and also at its most beautiful and melodic.”

Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us track listing:

Ice Cream Piano Classical Capricorn Connect Prep-School Gangsters The Surfer Gen-X Cops Mary Boone Pravda Hope

Only God Was Above Us is available to pre-order now from www.vampireweekend.com.

Vampire Weekend have also announced that they will play a very special album launch show on 8th April at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, during a total solar eclipse.