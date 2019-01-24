Vampire Weekend share Harmony Hall and 2021 tracks from new Father of the Bride album

The A-Punk outfit have shared two songs from their forthcoming album Father of the Bride.

Vampire Weekend have shared their first new material in six years.

The New York outfit have announced the release of their Father of the Bride album and debuted two new tracks in Harmony Hall and 2021.

Listen to Harmony Hall above.

The pair of songs are the first to be released of the 18 tracks comprising Vampire Weekend’s forthcoming fourth album, which is due in spring 2019.

Listen to 2021 here:

Father of the Bride follows the band's 2013 album Modern Vampires of the City—a period during which the band's frontman Ezra Koenig toured the world and picked up Best Alternative GRAMMY for their third album.

Koenig also released his Netflix anime series Neo Yokio, hosted his Time Crisis show on Beats1, co-wrote and produced Beyonce’s Hold Up.

READ MORE: The best indie songs for a party