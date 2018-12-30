The Best Indie Songs For A Party

To kick off the New Year and to end the old one, you need the perfect party playlist. Radio X has all the best indie songs you need.

The Stone Roses - Waterfall Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.

Primal Scream - Rocks "Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey / Shake it now now, get 'em off downtown." Yes sir, Mr Gillespie!

The Caesars - Jerk It Out The classic one-hit wonder from this quirky Swedish band.

Stereophonics - Dakota Another great driving tune, the 'Phonics' No. 1 hit from 2005.

The Bravery - An Honest Mistake Post 9/11 tension turns a tale of indiscretion into a pop classic.

Oasis - Cigarettes And Alcohol Tambourine-shaking optional.

Bloc Party - Helicopter Make sure you're on the dancefloor within 0.00001 of a second of this intro starting.

The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division Let's dance to Let's Dance To Joy Division.

Florence + The Machine - You Got The Love Singalong with this excellent cover of a dance classic.

The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You Woo-hoo-hoo!

Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever Get your hand off my thigh!

Pulp - Disco 2000 Was 2000 really that long ago? Yes. Yes, it was.

The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun Time to hang onto your best mate for dear life.

Garbage - Stupid Girl Shirley Manson and co with another classic.

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit Get ready for the moshpit.

Kasabian - Club Foot Tom 'n' Serge, we love you.

The Strokes - Last Nite The skinny-jeaned strut.

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Storm the dancefloor now! (Safely)

Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out Big intro then crafty time change. Don't get caught out!

The Killers - Mr Brightside We may be dancing, but inside we're crying.

Blur - Song 2 Woo-hoo! Etc.

Vampire Weekend - A-Punk One of the most brilliant intros ever.

The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So Rowdy garage banger.

The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger Another song to join in with...

Happy Mondays - Step On Baggy wonderment.

The Charlatans - The Only One I Know Feel that groovy Hammond organ sound.

Feeder - Buck Rogers Altogether now: "CD player... player... player... player..."

New Order - Blue Monday Seven minutes of sour-faced dancing. Tsst tsst tsst tsst!