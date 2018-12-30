The Best Indie Songs For A Party
30 December 2018, 20:22 | Updated: 30 December 2018, 20:23
To kick off the New Year and to end the old one, you need the perfect party playlist. Radio X has all the best indie songs you need.
-
The Stone Roses - Waterfall
Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.
-
Primal Scream - Rocks
"Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey / Shake it now now, get 'em off downtown." Yes sir, Mr Gillespie!
-
The Caesars - Jerk It Out
The classic one-hit wonder from this quirky Swedish band.
-
Stereophonics - Dakota
Another great driving tune, the 'Phonics' No. 1 hit from 2005.
-
The Bravery - An Honest Mistake
Post 9/11 tension turns a tale of indiscretion into a pop classic.
-
Oasis - Cigarettes And Alcohol
Tambourine-shaking optional.
-
Bloc Party - Helicopter
Make sure you're on the dancefloor within 0.00001 of a second of this intro starting.
-
The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division
Let's dance to Let's Dance To Joy Division.
-
Florence + The Machine - You Got The Love
Singalong with this excellent cover of a dance classic.
-
The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You
Woo-hoo-hoo!
-
Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever
Get your hand off my thigh!
-
Pulp - Disco 2000
Was 2000 really that long ago? Yes. Yes, it was.
-
The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Time to hang onto your best mate for dear life.
-
Garbage - Stupid Girl
Shirley Manson and co with another classic.
-
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Get ready for the moshpit.
-
Kasabian - Club Foot
Tom 'n' Serge, we love you.
-
The Strokes - Last Nite
The skinny-jeaned strut.
-
Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Storm the dancefloor now! (Safely)
-
Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
Big intro then crafty time change. Don't get caught out!
-
The Killers - Mr Brightside
We may be dancing, but inside we're crying.
-
Blur - Song 2
Woo-hoo! Etc.
-
Vampire Weekend - A-Punk
One of the most brilliant intros ever.
-
The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So
Rowdy garage banger.
-
The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger
Another song to join in with...
-
Happy Mondays - Step On
Baggy wonderment.
-
The Charlatans - The Only One I Know
Feel that groovy Hammond organ sound.
-
Feeder - Buck Rogers
Altogether now: "CD player... player... player... player..."
-
New Order - Blue Monday
Seven minutes of sour-faced dancing. Tsst tsst tsst tsst!
-
The Smiths - This Charming Man
You need to flail around the dancefloor to this one, hand across the forehead.