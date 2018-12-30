The Best Indie Songs For A Party

30 December 2018, 20:22 | Updated: 30 December 2018, 20:23

The Strokes, Happy Mondays, The Killers, Garbage and Arctic Monkeys
The Strokes, Happy Mondays, The Killers, Garbage and Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Mick Hutson/Michel Linssen/Redferns/Gie Knaeps/Jun Sato/WireImage/PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images

To kick off the New Year and to end the old one, you need the perfect party playlist. Radio X has all the best indie songs you need.

  1. The Stone Roses - Waterfall

    Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.

  2. Primal Scream - Rocks

    "Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey / Shake it now now, get 'em off downtown." Yes sir, Mr Gillespie!

  3. The Caesars - Jerk It Out

    The classic one-hit wonder from this quirky Swedish band.

  4. Stereophonics - Dakota

    Another great driving tune, the 'Phonics' No. 1 hit from 2005.

  5. The Bravery - An Honest Mistake

    Post 9/11 tension turns a tale of indiscretion into a pop classic.

  6. Oasis - Cigarettes And Alcohol

    Tambourine-shaking optional.

  7. Bloc Party - Helicopter

    Make sure you're on the dancefloor within 0.00001 of a second of this intro starting.

  8. The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division

    Let's dance to Let's Dance To Joy Division.

  9. Florence + The Machine - You Got The Love

    Singalong with this excellent cover of a dance classic.

  10. The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

    Woo-hoo-hoo!

  11. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever

    Get your hand off my thigh!

  12. Pulp - Disco 2000

    Was 2000 really that long ago? Yes. Yes, it was.

  13. The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun

    Time to hang onto your best mate for dear life.

  14. Garbage - Stupid Girl

    Shirley Manson and co with another classic.

  15. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

    Get ready for the moshpit.

  16. Kasabian - Club Foot

    Tom 'n' Serge, we love you.

  17. The Strokes - Last Nite

    The skinny-jeaned strut.

  18. Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

    Storm the dancefloor now! (Safely)

  19. Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out

    Big intro then crafty time change. Don't get caught out!

  20. The Killers - Mr Brightside

    We may be dancing, but inside we're crying.

  21. Blur - Song 2

    Woo-hoo! Etc.

  22. Vampire Weekend - A-Punk

    One of the most brilliant intros ever.

  23. The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So

    Rowdy garage banger.

  24. The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger

    Another song to join in with...

  25. Happy Mondays - Step On

    Baggy wonderment.

  26. The Charlatans - The Only One I Know

    Feel that groovy Hammond organ sound.

  27. Feeder - Buck Rogers

    Altogether now: "CD player... player... player... player..."

  28. New Order - Blue Monday

    Seven minutes of sour-faced dancing. Tsst tsst tsst tsst!

  29. The Smiths - This Charming Man

    You need to flail around the dancefloor to this one, hand across the forehead.

