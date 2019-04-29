Two Door Cinema Club announce UK tour dates

Two Door Cinema Club 2019. Picture: Press

The trio will play a series of arena shows in October 2019

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a major UK tour in support of their new album,

The six-date run will include shows at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and The O2 in London. The trio’s fourth album, False Alarm, will be released on 14 June 2019 and their latest single Satellite is out now.

Two Door Cinema Club tour poster October 2019. Picture: Press

Two Door Cinema Club 2019 UK dates

3 October Motorpoint arena, Cardiff

4 October O2 Academy, Glasgow

8 October O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

10 October Bonus Arena, Hull

11 October The O2, London

13 October Pavilions, Plymouth

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 3 May via www.gigsandtours.com.