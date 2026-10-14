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The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
14 October 2026, 16:12 | Updated: 14 October 2026, 16:15
Take a trip back to the year of Kings of Leon, The 1975, Bastille, The Last Shadow Puppets, Biffy Clyro and the last album from David Bowie.
A staggering end to an unparalleled career: Bowie closes the door on his life and his work with what’s been described as the greatest piece of performance art of the 21st Century. The thing is, it’s an impeccable collection of music, too with tracks like Lazarus and I Can't Give Everything Away.
Brett Anderson took his bandmates deeper into personal territory. Night Thoughts was the band’s second album since their “comeback” - with songs like Outsiders, Like Kids and What I'm Trying To Tell You.
The second album from the British post-punk act, fronted by French singer Jehnny Beth, included the tracks Surrender, T.I.W.Y.G. and Adore.
Founder members Kele Okereke and Russell Lissack were joined by bassist Justin Harris and drummer Louise Bartle for their fifth album, but the angular, edgy Bloc Party sound remained on tracks like The Love Within, The Good News and Virtue.
The seventh album by the controversial American rapper included the tracks Famous, Father Stretch My Hands and Fade.
The second album from the young Wilmslow-based quartet was an instant classic with singles The Sound, Loving Someone and She's American.
The Godfather Of Punk meets the frontman of Queens Of The Stone Age. And Arctic Monkeys’ drummer is in there too. The year we lost Bowie made us glad that we still had Iggy: the dependable, epitome of rock ’n’ roll.
Eleven albums and thirty years into his career and Bobby Gillespie proved he’s not lost any of his fire. This time, they have a New Order-ish pop sheen on the tunes and the appearance of US singer Sky Ferreira gives them a youthful lease of life.
Alex Turner and Miles Kane returned eight years after their first collaboration and the follow-up is every bit as giddy and lush as you’d imagine it to be: swooning, romantic, cinematic and just the right side of self-indulgent. Tracks included Bad Habits and Aviation.
The fourth album from the London rapper won the Mercury Prize for 2016 and included the tracks That's Not Me, Shutdown, Ladies Hit Squad and Man.
The long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s The King Of Limbs was worth the wait. Impenetrable yet accessible, symphonic yet claustrophobic… and full of the idiosyncratic touches that made us love them in the first place.
The former Verve frontman returned with another State Of The Nation address… featuring the singles They Don't Own Me, Hold One and This Is How It Feels.
2014’s The Balcony was a snapshot of superstars in the making. The follow-up featured such modern classics as Twice, 8, Outside and Soundcheck.
After the storming debut and the equally confident Shangri-La, the Nottinghamshire-born songwriter dug deeper on album three and mixes up the genres with remarkable results: Gimme The Love is streetwise swagger, Love Hope And Misery is a mega-ballad.
The eleventh album from the veteran LA rockers saw them drop producer Rick Rubin for the first time since 1989. In comes Danger Mouse and a subtle revamp to the Chili Peppers sound, with lead single Dark Necessities offering a looser, chilled-out vibe that acts as an ideal sampler.
Tom DeLonge was out, and Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba was in, but the Blink spirit was still there. Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker proved their knack for a rock chorus means divorce doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
For their seventh outing, the Biff got even more experimental, throwing out defiant anthems (Wolves Of Winter) and classic pop songs (Howl) alongside some deeper, darker musings that illustrated the tensions and triumphs of the band’s career to date.
Viola Beach's posthumous self-titled release flew in straight in at No.1, giving the young band who died in such tragic circumstances a lasting legacy. Tracks included Swings & Waterslides and Boys That Sing.
Who’d have thought that the Cheshire town of Stockport would have spawned the latest anthemic rock band to take over the hearts and minds of the UK? This is a rich, spectacular record and with instant classics like Blown Rose and Charlemagne.
Mr Treays likes to mix things up a bit, and his fourth outing was no exception. From the sonic barrage of Tinfoil Boy to the Motown-tinged pop of Power Over Men, this is classic T.
Leaping from a solo, homegrown artist into an arena-filling band leader, Dan Smith's second album included Good Grief, Blame and Glory.
We Are Like Love Songs, spells the title - and the album brings us that classic KOL mix of heartbroken, angst-ridden vocals and big, anthemic riffs on tracks like Waste A Moment, Around The World and Reverend.
The Belfast trio took their nervy dance rhythms up a notch by embracing the vogue for 80-styled synthpop. Tracks like Are We Ready (Wreck) and Bad Decisions sparkle with joyful energy.
The Manchester outfit returned with their long-awaited fifth album, bringing a kaleidoscope of bangers, including the electronic-inspired anthem The 17th, the rousing Modern Love, No One Will Ever Replace Us and Kitchen.
The final Stones album that featured the full participation of drummer Charlie Watts before his death in 2021 (he appears on a couple of tracks on 2023's Hackney Diamonds), this LP saw the band head back to their blues roots, with covers of Howlin' Wolf, Willie Dixon, Little Walter and other heroes of the genre.