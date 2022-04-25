Tom Grennan posts video update after NYC attack

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has shared an update with his fans and thanked them for their support after being attacked and robbed in New York.

Tom Grennan shared a video update with his fans following the news he was attacked and robbed in New York last week.

The singer-songwriter was forced to postpone his gig after he was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" in the city in the early hours of Thursday (21st April) and over the weekend he took to Instagram to recall the incident and assure fans that he's "all good".

Talking to camera, he began: "What's going on? I thought I'd come on here and let you know that I'm all good and that the support I've been seeing is unbelievable and very overwhelming and I can't believe it, so thank you so much."

Tom Grennan has shared an update with his fans following his attack. Picture: Amir Hossein/Press 2. Instagram/TomGrennan

He added: "The [last] 24 hours has been crazy. It's been a bit of a madness, but I thought I'd let you know what actually went on. It was just wrong place wrong time and I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and was like. 'woah what went on?'

"I've got a ruptured ear drum. Luckily, my jaw's fine. I've got a bit of concussion. I'm on meds at the moment so that's kind of taking the pain away."

Grennan went on to reveal that he'd filed a police report and that the NYPD were "brilliant".

Watch his video post above.

His manager John Dawkins took to social media to share the upsetting news, writing: "In the early hours of [Thursday] morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan. Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw."

He added: "Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate while doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."

After postponing his Washington date, the Let's Go Home Together singer stuck to his word and played his next gig in Boston.

Sharing an image of himself wearing a famous Red Sox shirt, he wrote: "The show must go on Boston you lot were beautiful! West Coast I’m on my way!!"

Grennan has previously opened up about the effects of being attacked at 18 on his mental health and admitted that he became suicidal.

Speaking on the podcast, Berkhamsted Revisited: A Teenage Diary Podcast, the singer-songwriter revealed: "My whole life completely changed after that… I was madly, deeply depressed. I couldn’t leave the house for about a year...

“And if I did leave the house, I needed to be on the phone to my mum, or someone like that."

He added: “My whole life just changed, and I had the deepest, baddest thoughts in my head. I remember walking down the stairs and saying to my mum: ‘I’m so angry and so upset, I’m gonna go and kill someone.’

“I’ve never really talked about this, by the way, what I’m about to say. But I was about to go kill someone, and I was talking about myself. My mum knew that, and if I didn’t say that to her, no doubt about it I would’ve done something stupid."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk