Tom Grennan postpones gig after unprovoked attack in New York

Tom Grennan was the victim of an attack in New York. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter was a victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery after he performed a show in the city.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Grennan has postponed a gig in the US after being attacked in New York.

The singer-songwriter had just finished a gig in the city and in the early hours of Thursday (21st April), was the victim of an "unprovoked attack and robbery" in Manhattan.

His gig, which was scheduled to take place in Washington DC tonight (Friday 22nd April) has been cancelled as a result.

His manager John Dawkins took to social media to share the upsetting news, writing: "In the early hours of [Thursday] morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan. Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw."

He added: "Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate while doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."

Read the full statement below:

READ MORE: Tom Grennan surprises Chris Moyles the morning after the BRITs, says Sam Fender deserved win

Grennan previously opened up about the effects of being attacked at 18 on his mental health and admitted that he became suicidal.

Speaking on the podcast, Berkhamsted Revisited: A Teenage Diary Podcast, the singer-songwriter revealed: "My whole life completely changed after that… I was madly, deeply depressed. I couldn’t leave the house for about a year...

“And if I did leave the house, I needed to be on the phone to my mum, or someone like that."

He added: “My whole life just changed, and I had the deepest, baddest thoughts in my head. I remember walking down the stairs and saying to my mum: ‘I’m so angry and so upset, I’m gonna go and kill someone.’

“I’ve never really talked about this, by the way, what I’m about to say. But I was about to go kill someone, and I was talking about myself. My mum knew that, and if I didn’t say that to her, no doubt about it I would’ve done something stupid."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk

READ MORE: Tom Grennan felt suicidal after his attack