Tom Grennan postpones gig after unprovoked attack in New York

22 April 2022, 10:03 | Updated: 22 April 2022, 10:06

Tom Grennan at Leeds Festival 2021
Tom Grennan was the victim of an attack in New York. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter was a victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery after he performed a show in the city.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Grennan has postponed a gig in the US after being attacked in New York.

The singer-songwriter had just finished a gig in the city and in the early hours of Thursday (21st April), was the victim of an "unprovoked attack and robbery" in Manhattan.

His gig, which was scheduled to take place in Washington DC tonight (Friday 22nd April) has been cancelled as a result.

His manager John Dawkins took to social media to share the upsetting news, writing: "In the early hours of [Thursday] morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan. Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw."

He added: "Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate while doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."

Read the full statement below:

READ MORE: Tom Grennan surprises Chris Moyles the morning after the BRITs, says Sam Fender deserved win

Grennan previously opened up about the effects of being attacked at 18 on his mental health and admitted that he became suicidal.

Speaking on the podcast, Berkhamsted Revisited: A Teenage Diary Podcast, the singer-songwriter revealed: "My whole life completely changed after that… I was madly, deeply depressed. I couldn’t leave the house for about a year...

“And if I did leave the house, I needed to be on the phone to my mum, or someone like that."

He added: “My whole life just changed, and I had the deepest, baddest thoughts in my head. I remember walking down the stairs and saying to my mum: ‘I’m so angry and so upset, I’m gonna go and kill someone.’

“I’ve never really talked about this, by the way, what I’m about to say. But I was about to go kill someone, and I was talking about myself. My mum knew that, and if I didn’t say that to her, no doubt about it I would’ve done something stupid."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk

READ MORE: Tom Grennan felt suicidal after his attack

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles talks meeting Queen Elizabeth II on her 96th birthday

Queen's Birthday: Chris Moyles remembers meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Blur's Damon Albarn in 1993

Watch Blur perform For Tomorrow in this stunning 1993 video

Blur

Sam Fender performs at the OVO Arena Wembley

Sam Fender talks Finsbury Park gig and shares hopes for hometown football ground show

Sam Fender

Blossoms talk their Radio X Presents gig on The Chris Moyles Show

Blossoms announce their Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig on The Chris Moyles Show

Blossoms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California, 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

Queen

Sam Fender plays Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

Sam Fender announces intimate charity gig in Newcastle

Sam Fender

The cast of Inbetweeners and Simon Bird inset

Simon Bird talks the chance of an Inbetweeners 3 movie

News

The line-up of Pixies that made Doolittle: Dave Lovering (drums), Joey Santiago (guitar), Black Francis (vocals and guitar) and Kim Deal (bass)

Why Pixies' Monkey Gone To Heaven is the greatest song about the environment

Pixies

Liam Gallagher unveils Better Days video

Watch the video for Liam Gallagher's Better Days single

Liam Gallagher

Latest On Radio X

Best albums of 1996

The 25 best albums of 1996

Can you name the mystery Prince lyrics?

How well do you know the lyrics of Prince?

Quizzes

Liam in Noel Gallagher before Oasis split in 2009

Noel Gallagher's 'smashed' guitar from Oasis split set for auction

Oasis

Robert Smith in 1992, with the sleeve to the single Friday I'm In Love

Friday I'm In Love: how The Cure created the perfect pop song

The Cure

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher reacts to hip replacement coverage: "Wait till I get my t**s done"

Liam Gallagher

Franz Ferdinand in 2022

Franz Ferdinand Hits To The Head Greatest Hits tour: dates, tickets & more

Franz Ferdinand