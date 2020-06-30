VIDEO: Tom Grennnan reveals plans to try a vegan diet

30 June 2020, 12:10 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 12:12

The Oh Please singer has announced his intentions to try the plant-based diet and asked his fans if they have any tips or recipes.

Tom Grennan has revealed his plans to try veganism.

Taking to social media, the singer-songwriter admitted he wanted to try and attempt a plant-based diet for a week or two, but needed a bit of help from his fans as he fell at the first hurdle.

Speaking in his Instagram Stories, he admitted: "Today I was going to go vegan, but I didn't because I ate some chicken wings. Soz, but tomorrow I'm going to start a vegan diet so if you've got any tips or recipes, send me them over, because I want to challenge myself to a vegan diet".

The Oh Please singer added: "I want to do it for a week. If I like it, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, so on, so on."

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

Meanwhile, Tom Grennan was confirmed for a full "Drive In Tour" for this year, which will allow fans to watch him perform from designated "safe" areas.

The twelve shows will kick off at Leeds' East Airport on 5 August and wind up at Liverpool's Central Docks on the 22nd of the month.

Grennan said of the news: "This is gonna be different but there is a light, and there will be music! I’ve missed performing so much and cannot wait to sing with you all again.”

See Tom Grennan's Drive-In Tour 2020 dates:

5 August Leeds, East Airport
6 August Teesside, International Airport
8 August Bolton, University Stadium
9 August Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre
11 August Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground
13 August Milton Keynes, National Bowl
14 August London, TBA
15 August Bristol, Filton Airfield
18 August Newmarket, Racecourse
20 August Cheltenham, Racecourse
21 August- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
22 August Liverpool, Central Docks

Since the Government lockdown began at the end of March, Tom has taken to social media sharing a vital message of hope, including a version of Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Covers.

READ MORE: Tom Grennan releases stunning acoustic version of Oh Please

