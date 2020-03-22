Tom Grennan sings Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Covers

See the singer-songwriter show off his incredible vocal talent with this exclusive performance taken on his smartphone.

Tom Grennan has covered Paolo Nutini's Last Request exclusively for Radio X.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

But here at Radio X, we're fans of music too, and we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music in whatever way we can.

As many of us social distance and self-isolate, we bring you Radio X's Phone Covers, where we join forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic performances.

Just like Tom Grennan, artists are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, a couple of instruments, and a smartphone.

Watch Tom Grennan's stripped-back take on Nutini's 2006 hit above.

See Grennan absolutely smash his This Is The Place single in the dark on Chris Moyles birthday:

