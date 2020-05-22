Tom Grennan releases stunning acoustic version of Oh Please

22 May 2020, 12:55 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 13:04

Listen to a stripped-back version of the singer-songwriter's latest single to come from his forthcoming as-yet-untitled second album.

Tom Grennan has shared an acoustic version of his Oh Please single.

The singer-songwriter, who is currently living with his family in Bedford during the UK's lockdown measures, has shared an exclusive session of the song, which he's shot from home.

Watch the video for Oh Please (Acoustic at Home) here:

Watch the original version here:

READ MORE: Tom Grennan shares adorable throwback photo of himself singing at his brother’s christening

Speaking of the track's inspiration Grennan said: "When writing Oh Please I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song. The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before. I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead. It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place."

He added: Oh Please is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

Since the Government lockdown, Grennan has taken to social media to spread some much needed light relief to his followers and fans.

He's played in the Premier League Invitational FIFA tournament repping his beloved Manchester United, cooked live with chef Tom Brown, pranked his dad, taken part in an exercise session and challenged Peter Crouch to an unconventional game of keepy uppy.

He even kicked off Radio X’s Phone Covers series with a stunning rendition of Paolo Nutini’s classic Last Request.

Watch it below:

WATCH: Tom Grennan tries hand at barbing as he cuts brother’s hair

Latest Videos

James leaves his mic on and gets caught singing Thin Lizzy

James gets caught singing Thin Lizzy on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show

Some of New Order (and Tony Wilson) recording World In Motion with some of the 1990 England squad: Steve McMahon, Chris Waddle, Peter Beardsley, John Barnes and Des Walker

Why Did New Order Record A World Cup Song?

New Order

Chris Moyles FaceTimes Andi Peters during his live GMB link

WATCH: Chris Moyles disrupts Andi Peters while live on Good Morning Britain

The Chris Moyles Show

Inhaler

Inhaler’s Elijah Hewson sounds just like dad Bono on new Falling In single

Music News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blink 182's Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker

Tom DeLonge has been naked FaceTiming Blink 182's Travis Barker

Music News

Radio X 24 Hour Party People

Join Radio X for 24 Hour Party People!

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher gives verdict on "leaked" paisley Man City third kit

Liam Gallagher

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs in February 2020

Matty Healy: The 1975 are one of the definitive bands of the decade

The 1975

Alex James, the indie king of the cheese - but what's his brand of fermented curd called?

QUIZ: Is this a band or a cheese?

Quizzes

Latest On Radio X

A mural of the worker in Manchester's northern quarter

What does the Manchester bee symbol mean?

Features

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong in their Wake Me Up When September Ends video

QUIZ: Guess the lyrics to Green Day's Wake Me Up When September Ends

Quizzes

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon reschedules remainder of 2020 dates until 2021

Gerry Cinnamon

Muse's Matt Bellamy and Ricky Gervais

Muse's Matt Bellamy says Ricky Gervais’ After Life inspired his music

Muse

Dave Grohl at Intersect music festival 2019

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reveals the album getting him through lockdown

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher plays Vienna in 2020

Liam Gallagher shaves beard as he cleans up his lockdown look

Liam Gallagher