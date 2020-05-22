Tom Grennan releases stunning acoustic version of Oh Please

Listen to a stripped-back version of the singer-songwriter's latest single to come from his forthcoming as-yet-untitled second album.

Tom Grennan has shared an acoustic version of his Oh Please single.

The singer-songwriter, who is currently living with his family in Bedford during the UK's lockdown measures, has shared an exclusive session of the song, which he's shot from home.

Watch the video for Oh Please (Acoustic at Home) here:

Watch the original version here:

Speaking of the track's inspiration Grennan said: "When writing Oh Please I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song. The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before. I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead. It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place."

He added: Oh Please is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

Tom Grennan. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

Since the Government lockdown, Grennan has taken to social media to spread some much needed light relief to his followers and fans.

He's played in the Premier League Invitational FIFA tournament repping his beloved Manchester United, cooked live with chef Tom Brown, pranked his dad, taken part in an exercise session and challenged Peter Crouch to an unconventional game of keepy uppy.

He even kicked off Radio X’s Phone Covers series with a stunning rendition of Paolo Nutini’s classic Last Request.

Watch it below:

