Kasabian release new single Italian Horror ahead of 2024 UK arena dates

Kasabian have released a new single. Picture: Raymond Davies/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to the latest track to be taken for Kasabian's Happenings album ahead of their UK arena dates next month.

Kasabian have released their new single Italian Horrow.

The song is the next cut to be taken from their current album, Happenings, which was released earlier this year.

"I had started watching a lot of Italian horror films, the Giallo, and got really into the soundtracks, particularly the two-minute pop songs they have,' frontman Serge Pizzorno said of the single. 'Getting a reference to [Italian film director] Sergio Martino is something I’m very proud of as well. It’s a reference probably no one knows, but if one person looks it up and then goes on to watch his films I’ve done my job! It’s a super niche shout out, but it’s worth it."

Watch the lyric video for the track below:

Kasabian - Italian Horror (Official Lyric Video)

READ MORE:

The goth-inspired synth-infused single follows a huge summer for the band, which included a euphoric secret set on Glastonbury’s Woodsies Stage and a celebratory hometown headliner at Leicester’s Victoria Park.

Kasabian - who are completed by bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter - will embark on arena dates this November, which will see them play dates at Manchester's Co-op Live and The O2 London.

They'll be joined on the dates by special guests, The Streets on the tour and remaining Tickets are available here.

See Kasabian's November 2024 dates:

Fri 8th November - Pulse Live (formerly Resorts World Arena), Birmingham

Sat 9th November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Mon 11th November - 3Arena Dublin

Fri 15th November - The O2 Arena, London

Sat 16th November - Co-Op Live, Manchester