Jamie xx adds second date at London's Alexandra Palace

Jamie xx at Way Out West Festival 2022. Picture: Julia Reinhart/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The xx member will support his forthcoming album, In Waves, with dates on 25th and 26th of September at the north London venue.

Jamie xx has added a new headline show at Ally Pally this year.

The producer, DJ and one third of The xx is preparing to release In Waves - his third solo album and the follow-up to 2015's In Colour - on 20th September and announced his plans to showcase it with a homecoming date at the London venue.

Now, after tickets to the first date sold out due to popular demand, the Gosh artist will now play a consecutive date at the venue on Thursday 26th September.

Tickets for the fresh date are on general sale now and his forthcoming album is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The new album sees Jamie xx collaborate with the likes of his xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim, Honey Dijon, Robyn and The Avalanches.

See the tracklist for the album below.

Jamie xx - In Waves album tracklist:

Wanna Treat Each Other Right Waited All Night (featuring Romy and Oliver Sim) Baddy on the Floor (featuring Honey Dijon) Dafodil (featuring Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear) Still Summer Life (with Robyn) The Feeling I Get from You Breather All You Children (featuring the Avalanches) Every Single Weekend (Interlude) Falling Together (featuring Oona Doherty)

Jamie xx - It's So Good

Ahead of his solo dates, Jamie xx fans can catch him at his Glastonbury slot on the Woodsies stage on Friday 28th June at 10.30pm.

With xx bandmate Romy set for her own set on the Woodsies stage at 8pm on the Sunday night of the festival, there's already plenty of speculation surrounding The xx making an appearance at one of the various secret sets at the Somerset event.