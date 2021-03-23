Parklife 2021: Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Jamie xx and more confirmed

Dave at and Megan Thee Stallion are among the acts confirmed for Parklife 2021. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The festival, which takes place at Manchester's Heaton Park, has announced its line-up. Find out more about the acts performing and how to get tickets.

Parklife Festival has shared the details of its 2021 line-up.

The event - which will take place from 11-12 September at Heaton Park, Manchester - will see Dave leading the performances in a UK festival exclusive, while US rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion is also set to make a huge appearance.

Also confirmed for the line-up so far are Disclosure, Skepta, Jamie xx, DaBaby, Burna Boy, Celeste, Four Tet, Little Simz and more.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from Wednesday 24 March at 10am. A general sale, which is subject to demand, will then take place on Thursday 25 March.

Head to parklife.uk.com for more information.

Parklife festival 2021 has shared its first line-up for 2021. Picture: Press/Parklife

Back in December, festival organisers rescheduled Parklife to September this year, giving music-lovers "a new date to dance" in the hopes it could take place without any restrictions.

Since then, festival co-founder Sacha Lord has spoken more about his hopes for the event taking place this year.

"The vaccination roll-out has been incredible and hats off to all our scientists and NHS volunteers," he told NME.

"For once, we can say that we have got something that’s world-beating. It’s phenomenal and we’ve got leading scientists saying they’re confident that everyone will have had their second vaccine by July."

"We pushed back Parklife to September and we’re confident it will go ahead. We’ve got New Order on the night before and we’re gearing up for success with an 80,000 capacity," he said.

He added: "We’re not considering operating with social distancing – I personally don’t like these socially distanced events. I think to go to a proper gig or a proper rave you need to be shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot sweaty environment. You cannot create that atmosphere at a socially distanced event."

