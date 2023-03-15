Roger Daltrey on The Who releasing new music: "What's the point?"

The Who frontman has talked about their being no appetite for new music from the band. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Who frontman has talked about the possibility of the band releasing a new album and suggested there's no point.

Roger Daltrey has suggested there's 'no point' in The Who releasing new material.

The legendary rockers - completed by guitarist and songsmith Pete Townshend - last released a studio album in 2019 with WHO, but their frontman doesn't believe there's enough of an appetite for new music from the band.

Asked if fans can expect any new music from The Who, he told NME: "What’s the point?"

He went on: "What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago, and it did nothing. It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days.

"People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact."

Despite this the My Generation singer talked about the breadth of their fanbase, which ranges “from 80-years-old, all the way down to eight-years-old”.

"We’ve got quite a lot of young people in our audience these days. It’s quite interesting that they’re picking up on our music. But record companies, they just don’t do the same job as they used to."

Roger Daltrey might think there's not much point in The Who making new music, but there is one project he feels passionate about seeing through.

Documenting the life of Keith Moon has been in a biopic has been discussed as early as 2005, and Daltrey has recently said despite setbacks, "it will be made".

"I’m at a draft that’s ready to go to directors," he told NME.

The Substitute singer added: "I’m waiting on a reply from a director that I was talking to prior to starting writing the script. I’m very pleased with the script, it will be made. As soon as soon as he’s finished the film that he’s on, he will read it and I’ll get a reply from him. Hopefully we’ll get it made ASAP."

peaking about the project and why it's taken almost 20 decades to get off the ground, he added: "It’s a tricky one, and it’s taken me a long, long time. A myriad of writers came up with failed scripts to finally make me sit down and write the kind of story I had in my head of how to tell a story that engages people, that really does expose the full Moon."

Discussing the fact that Mike Myers initially signed up to take on the role in 2005, he said: "Mike would have been great at that time but he’s too old now, unfortunately. But I do have someone in mind who’s a very very, very good actor. But again, he might be too old but he’s a template.

“So I can use him to bounce other people [off] and look at their screen presence. Because there was something about the original Moon that has to be there in whoever I get to play Keith Moon in this.”

The Who are continuing to take their back catalogue on the road, with dates which includes a show at The O2, London and culminates in a gig at the historic Royal Sandringham Estate with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

See The Who's 2023 UK tour dates below:

JULY

6th July 2023: Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull

8th July 2023: Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

9th July 2023: Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

12th July 2023: The O2, London

14th July 2023: Incora County Ground, Derby

16th July 2023: Badminton Estate, Bristol

19th July 2023: Seat Unique Riverside, Durham

21stJuly 2023: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

23rd July 2023: 1st Central Cricket Ground, Brighton

28th July 2023: Sandringham Estate, Norfolk