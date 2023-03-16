The Vaccines' Freddie Cowan steps down from band for "foreseeable future"

Freddie Cowan announces departure from The Vaccines. Picture: 1. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 2. Frank Fieber/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The If You Wanna outfit have announced that their guitarist will depart from the band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Vaccines have announced the departure of Freddie Cowan.

Taking to social media, the band shared a statement from their guitarist on Wednesday (15th March) which began: "It hasn't been easy to come to this decision, but in my heart I know it's time to step down from my position in The Vaccines for the foreseeable future."

He added: "We loved and fought and cried and cared deeply for each other. I would say like brothers but actually I feel like it's often the chosen family that really matter to us in our lives. The band will always be my family. We are bonded through the experiences we shared."

The If Back In Love City rocker continued: "I also hope we have another chapter together when the time is right.

"Love and gratitude to everyone in and out of the camp that made my dream a reality. I never thought it was possible to stand on the Reading main stage or have a number one album. It was a wild and fulfulling ride and my life is richer and forever different for having been part of a truly great band."

He concluded: "I hope The Vaccines continue to new heights for years and years to come."

READ MORE: The Vaccines and The Snuts bring live music back to London

Cowan's statement was followed by words from the remaining members of the band - comprised of Justin Hayward-Young, Árni Árnason, Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti - who revealed that the guitarist had wanted to "step away" from The Vaccines since last summer.

They however, reassured fans that they would remain unit and were "excited for all the fun and creativity that lies ahead."

They also confirmed that they've finished their sixth album and the follow up to 2021's Back In Love City, saying: "we've just finished LP6 and still feel as if we're getting better at what we do whilst having more fun than ever doing it."

READ MORE: The Vaccines break down their Back In Love City album Track By Track