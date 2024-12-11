The Lathums announce intimate Christmas Pub Party in aid of Chance To See fund

The Lathums are set for a special intimate charity event. Picture: Orrin St. Pierre

By Jenny Mensah

The Wigan outfit will play an acoustic set at the intimate charity event just after Christmas this year.

The Lathums have announced an extra special festive event in aid of their charity.

The Wigan four-piece will perform an intimate, acoustic set at a post-Christmas party with all tickets going towards their Chance To See fund, which helps "children explore music and other creative opportunities".

The Christmas Pub Party, which will take place on 28th December at The Feast at The Mills in their hometown of Wigan, will be a one-night-only event and include support from Paul Molloy.

In order to be in with a chance of attending the intimate event, fans can order any format of the band's forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define (including their limited edition Acoustic CD) from Record Store UK before Thursday 12th December at 12pm.

Those who have made a purchase will then receive a ticket code to their email by Friday 13th December at 9am with tickets then going on sale at 10am on the same day.

The Wigan band teamed up with the cultural education charity Curious Minds to launch the Chance To See charity fund back in 2023, in order to help children and young people access creative opportunities in their hometown.

The fund takes its name from the lyrics to band's 2021 single, How Beautiful Life Can Be, where Moore sings: "Let the children have their chance to see/Just how beautiful life can be."

Meanwhile, the band's Matter Does Not Define album, which is set for release on Friday 7th March 2025.

From it so far, the outfit have shared their heart-wrenching new single, Long Shadows, No Direction and Stellar Cast, which the band recently performed in an exclusive acoustic Radio X session.

The Lathums - Stellar Cast (acoustic) | Radio X

The album - which will be released on multiple formats, including standard and special edition vinyl, cassette and CD is available to pre-order or pre-save here.

The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define album artwork. Picture: Press

The Lathums - Matter Does Not Define tracklisting:

Leave No Stone Unturned Reflections Of Lessons Left Stellar Cast Heartbreaker Dynamite Unrequited Love No Direction Until Our Bitter End Knocking At Your Door The Jester Surrounded By Beauty Long Shadows

Alex Moore and co are also set for a 14-date UK tour next year, which include two dates each at the Manchester O2 Apollo and the O2 Academy Brixton.

See The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define 2025 UK Tour dates: