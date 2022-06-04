The Killers' first night at London's Emirates Stadium: Get the full setlist

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on night one at Emirates Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

Brandon Flowers and co played the first of their two dates at Emirates Stadium, London. Get the photos and setlist here.

The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates their first of two gigs at Emirates Stadium in London.

After incredible sets in Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry, Southampton and Middlesbrough, Brandon Flowers and co FINALLY descended on London to deliver their much-awaited Imploding The Mirage Tour to fans.

Find out what went down during their gig in Arsenal's home football ground and what they played in their setlist.

A special night at Emirates Stadium 😍



The Killers, playing to a full crowd of music fans 💫



The band take to the stage again tonight in N5 👊 pic.twitter.com/XFLAM9zpCM — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 4, 2022

As with their previous gigs in the UK so far, the Las Vegas rockers kicked off their set with My Own Soul's Warning before launching into Enterlude, When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine and Smile Like You Mean It.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on night one of Emirates Stadium. Picture: Roub Loud

It was a night of firsts, with The Killers not just playing their first night at the Arsenal ground, but also choosing to give their Pressure Machine track its live debut.

.@thekillers live debuted Pressure Machine tonight at the Emirates Stadium in London ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/wdBGG0OE7B — thekillersmusic⚡ (@tkillersmusic) June 3, 2022

In another epic moment, the first of the tour, the band were joined on stage by a fan, who drummed to For Reasons Unknown as Ronnie Vannucci Jr. played guitar.

When it came to covers, two was the magic number, with the band playing Joy Division's Shadowplay (a setlist mainstay) and Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which has been given a healthy airing this tour so far.

Brandon Flowers on night one of London's Emirates Stadium. Picture: Roub Loud

Playing 24 tracks in total, the band chose to end their set on not one, but TWO rousing versions of Mr. Brightside, bringing their first gig in London to a feverish creshendo.

See their full setlist below.

The Killers' London Emirates Stadium setlist 3rd June:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Running Towards a Place

8. Human (electro)

9. Somebody Told Me

10. Fire in Bone

11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

12. In the Car Outside

13. Pressure Machine (Live debut)

14. For Reasons Unknown (with fan Patrick on drums, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on guitar)

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Dying Breed (Rut segue)

20. Caution

21. All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

22. Spaceman

23. Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

24. Mr. Brightside

Bring on night two! Here's everything you need to know ahead of the gig.

See The Killers' remaining 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates below: