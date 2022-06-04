The Killers' first night at London's Emirates Stadium: Get the full setlist
4 June 2022, 10:02 | Updated: 4 June 2022, 10:04
Brandon Flowers and co played the first of their two dates at Emirates Stadium, London. Get the photos and setlist here.
The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates their first of two gigs at Emirates Stadium in London.
After incredible sets in Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry, Southampton and Middlesbrough, Brandon Flowers and co FINALLY descended on London to deliver their much-awaited Imploding The Mirage Tour to fans.
Find out what went down during their gig in Arsenal's home football ground and what they played in their setlist.
A special night at Emirates Stadium 😍— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 4, 2022
The Killers, playing to a full crowd of music fans 💫
The band take to the stage again tonight in N5 👊 pic.twitter.com/XFLAM9zpCM
As with their previous gigs in the UK so far, the Las Vegas rockers kicked off their set with My Own Soul's Warning before launching into Enterlude, When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine and Smile Like You Mean It.
It was a night of firsts, with The Killers not just playing their first night at the Arsenal ground, but also choosing to give their Pressure Machine track its live debut.
.@thekillers live debuted Pressure Machine tonight at the Emirates Stadium in London ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/wdBGG0OE7B— thekillersmusic⚡ (@tkillersmusic) June 3, 2022
In another epic moment, the first of the tour, the band were joined on stage by a fan, who drummed to For Reasons Unknown as Ronnie Vannucci Jr. played guitar.
#TheKillers #Emirates Patrick fan drummer stole the show! pic.twitter.com/0dOSb6pwmp— Chris (@ChrisPeterKelly) June 3, 2022
When it came to covers, two was the magic number, with the band playing Joy Division's Shadowplay (a setlist mainstay) and Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which has been given a healthy airing this tour so far.
Playing 24 tracks in total, the band chose to end their set on not one, but TWO rousing versions of Mr. Brightside, bringing their first gig in London to a feverish creshendo.
See their full setlist below.
The Killers' London Emirates Stadium setlist 3rd June:
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Shot at the Night
7. Running Towards a Place
8. Human (electro)
9. Somebody Told Me
10. Fire in Bone
11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
12. In the Car Outside
13. Pressure Machine (Live debut)
14. For Reasons Unknown (with fan Patrick on drums, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on guitar)
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
17. Runaways
18. Read My Mind
19. Dying Breed (Rut segue)
20. Caution
21. All These Things That I've Done
Encore:
22. Spaceman
23. Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
24. Mr. Brightside
Bring on night two! Here's everything you need to know ahead of the gig.
See The Killers' remaining 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates below:
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June - Dublin Malahide Castle