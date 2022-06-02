Here's what The Killers played in Middlesbrough
2 June 2022, 07:22 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 07:30
Brandon Flowers and co continued their UK Stadium dates with a show at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Get the setlist here.
The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates with a show at Riverside Stadium on Wednesday 1st June.
After incredible sets in Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry and Southampton, Brandon Flowers and co landed at the home of Middlesbrough F.C. to bring their much-anticipated Imploding The Mirage Tour to their fans.
Find out what want down during their gig and what they played in their setlist.
The Killers' Middlesbrough setlist 1st June:
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Shot at the Night
7. Running Towards a Place
8. Human (electro)
9. Somebody Told Me
10. Fire in Bone
11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
12. In the Car Outside
13. Runaway Horses
14. For Reasons Unknown
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
17. Runaways
18. Read My Mind
19. Dying Breed
20. All These Things That I've Done (Rut segue)
21. Caution
Encore:
22. Spaceman
23. Mr. Brightside (50/50 version)
Playing a 23-track set, the band gave a career-defining performance a the football ground, which saw them played songs from throughout their career, blending newer tracks such as My Own Soul's Warning and Caution with the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine, Human and All These Things That I've Done.
As they've done since their gig in Coventry, The Killers ended their show on their iconic Mr. Brightside anthem, bringing their set to a feverish crescendo.
Will they choose to do the same in London? Only time will tell.
See The Killers remaining 2022 UK Tour dates below:
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle