Here's what The Killers played in Middlesbrough

2 June 2022, 07:22 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 07:30

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium
The Killers' Brandon Flowers at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

Brandon Flowers and co continued their UK Stadium dates with a show at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Get the setlist here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates with a show at Riverside Stadium on Wednesday 1st June.

After incredible sets in Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry and Southampton, Brandon Flowers and co landed at the home of Middlesbrough F.C. to bring their much-anticipated Imploding The Mirage Tour to their fans.

Find out what want down during their gig and what they played in their setlist.

READ MORE: Here's what The Killers played at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton

The Killers' drummer Ronnie Vanucci Jr. at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium
The Killers' drummer Ronnie Vanucci Jr. at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

The Killers' Middlesbrough setlist 1st June:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Running Towards a Place

8. Human (electro)

9. Somebody Told Me

10. Fire in Bone

11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

12. In the Car Outside

13. Runaway Horses

14. For Reasons Unknown

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Dying Breed

20. All These Things That I've Done (Rut segue)

21. Caution

Encore:

22. Spaceman

23. Mr. Brightside (50/50 version)

READ MORE - The Killers kick off stadium dates in Doncaster: Full setlist here

Playing a 23-track set, the band gave a career-defining performance a the football ground, which saw them played songs from throughout their career, blending newer tracks such as My Own Soul's Warning and Caution with the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine, Human and All These Things That I've Done.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers play an epic set at Middlesbrough
The Killers' Brandon Flowers play an epic set at Middlesbrough. Picture: Rob Loud

As they've done since their gig in Coventry, The Killers ended their show on their iconic Mr. Brightside anthem, bringing their set to a feverish crescendo.

Will they choose to do the same in London? Only time will tell.

See The Killers remaining 2022 UK Tour dates below:

  • 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
  • 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
  • 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
  • 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
  • 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

00s Live Playlists

Radio X 00s

Radio X Indie Nights

More on The Killers

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Why Mr Brightside is one of The Killers' saddest songs

The Killers in 2006: Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr and Dave Keuning

Why is The Killers' second album called Sam's Town?

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was influenced by author Hunter S. Thompson.

What was THAT line in The Killers' Human inspired by and why is it so controversial?

The Killers' When You Were Young video

Only true Killers fans will know ALL of the lyrics to When You Were Young

Quizzes

Brandon Flowers of The Killers and Sam Endicott of The Bravery

Why Brandon Flowers "trash-talked" The Bravery