Here's what The Killers played in Middlesbrough

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

Brandon Flowers and co continued their UK Stadium dates with a show at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Get the setlist here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates with a show at Riverside Stadium on Wednesday 1st June.

After incredible sets in Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry and Southampton, Brandon Flowers and co landed at the home of Middlesbrough F.C. to bring their much-anticipated Imploding The Mirage Tour to their fans.

Find out what want down during their gig and what they played in their setlist.

READ MORE: Here's what The Killers played at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton

The Killers' drummer Ronnie Vanucci Jr. at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

The Killers' Middlesbrough setlist 1st June:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Running Towards a Place

8. Human (electro)

9. Somebody Told Me

10. Fire in Bone

11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

12. In the Car Outside

13. Runaway Horses

14. For Reasons Unknown

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Dying Breed

20. All These Things That I've Done (Rut segue)

21. Caution

Encore:

22. Spaceman

23. Mr. Brightside (50/50 version)

Setlist del show de The Killers en Middlesbrough, UK 🇬🇧 1/06/22



📸 | Jamie Allan pic.twitter.com/yUWKyCgQHa — The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) June 1, 2022

READ MORE - The Killers kick off stadium dates in Doncaster: Full setlist here

Playing a 23-track set, the band gave a career-defining performance a the football ground, which saw them played songs from throughout their career, blending newer tracks such as My Own Soul's Warning and Caution with the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine, Human and All These Things That I've Done.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers play an epic set at Middlesbrough. Picture: Rob Loud

As they've done since their gig in Coventry, The Killers ended their show on their iconic Mr. Brightside anthem, bringing their set to a feverish crescendo.

Will they choose to do the same in London? Only time will tell.

See The Killers remaining 2022 UK Tour dates below: