The Killers at London's Emirates Stadium: Dates, support, stage times, tickets and more

The Killers continue their UK stadium dates this week. Picture: Rob Loud

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers are set to play a duo of dates at the Arsenal football ground this weekend. Find out everything we know about the gig including support acts and stage times.

The Killers have been blowing fans away with their UK Stadium dates across the UK so far. After playing the likes of Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry, Southampton and Middlesbrough, Brandon Flowers and co are headed to the capital city to play Emirates Stadium in London.

The duo of dates, which takes place at the Arsenal football ground, are set for Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June, but who's supporting, what are the stage times and what will the weather be like?

Find out everything we know about The Killers at Emirates Stadium so far here.

What are The Killers' London Emirates dates?

The Killers play Emirates Stadium in London on 3-4th June 2022.

Who's supporting The Killers in London?

Sam Fender provides the support for both nights of The Killers at Emirates Stadium, playing hits from across his two albums Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under.

Sam Fender provides the support for The Killers in London. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Can I still get tickets to The Killers in London?

There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers at Emirates Stadium. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to see what's available. You can also browse the Emirates Stadium website for hospitality packages.

What are The Killers' London stage times?

The stage times for The Killers are yet to be confirmed, but we'll update this as soon as we know more. Until then you can follow the general rule of thumb from their previous shows, where support kicks off from around 7pm and The Killers are on around 8.45, but get there in plenty of time just in case!

Friday 3rd June:

Saturday 4th June:

How to get to London's Emirates Stadium?

The nearest tube station to The Killers' London gig are Arsenal and Finsbury Park on the Piccadilly Line or Highbury & Islington on the Victoria Line.

The main bus stops are located on Holloway Road, Nag's Head, Seven Sisters Road, Blackstock Road and Highbury Corner.

Get the full travel information for Emirates stadium here.

