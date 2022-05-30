The Killers' Coventry set ends on Mr. Brightside

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in 2017. Picture: Rob Loud/WireImage/Getty

Brandon Flowers and co played Coventry Building Society Arena on 28th May. Get the full setlist here.

The Killers played the next of their epic UK dates this week with a show at the Coventry Building Society Arena, (otherwise known as Ricoh Stadium) on Saturday 28th May.

After incredible shows in Doncaster and Bristol, the Las Vegas rockers played another career-defining set in Cov - this time mixing up the playlist quite a bit.

Get the full setlist for The Killers at Coventry below.

What was The Killers' Coventry setlist?

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Spaceman

8. The Getting By (The Getting By II)

9. Running Towards a Place

10. Somebody Told Me

11. Shadowplay (Joy Division)

12. This River Is Wild

13. All These Things That I've Done

14. A Dustland Fairytale

15. Be Still

16. Runaways

17. Read My Mind

18. Dying Breed (Rut segue into Caution)

19. Caution

Encore:

20. The Man

21. Human (Electro)

22. Mr. Brightside (50/50 version)

Where else are The Killers playing?

30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

3rd June - London Emirates Stadium

4th June - London Emirates Stadium

6th June - Falkirk Stadium

7th June - Falkirk Stadium

9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

