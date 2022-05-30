The Killers' Coventry set ends on Mr. Brightside
30 May 2022, 11:26 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 12:05
Brandon Flowers and co played Coventry Building Society Arena on 28th May. Get the full setlist here.
The Killers played the next of their epic UK dates this week with a show at the Coventry Building Society Arena, (otherwise known as Ricoh Stadium) on Saturday 28th May.
After incredible shows in Doncaster and Bristol, the Las Vegas rockers played another career-defining set in Cov - this time mixing up the playlist quite a bit.
Get the full setlist for The Killers at Coventry below.
How they couldn’t hear @thekillers play Mr Brightside in Tesco next door I’ll never know. An hour later, my ears are still ringing! #coventry #cbsarena #thekillers #mrbrightside pic.twitter.com/3D92NVwsSD— Karen✨ (@he4vensent1) May 28, 2022
What was The Killers' Coventry setlist?
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Shot at the Night
7. Spaceman
8. The Getting By (The Getting By II)
9. Running Towards a Place
10. Somebody Told Me
11. Shadowplay (Joy Division)
12. This River Is Wild
13. All These Things That I've Done
14. A Dustland Fairytale
15. Be Still
16. Runaways
17. Read My Mind
18. Dying Breed (Rut segue into Caution)
19. Caution
Encore:
20. The Man
21. Human (Electro)
22. Mr. Brightside (50/50 version)
Setlist del show de The Killers en Coventry, UK 🇬🇧 28/05/22— The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) May 28, 2022
Cambios en el setlist: The Getting By, This River Is Wild, Be Still, The Man, Mr. Brightside 50/50
📸 | Joe Bowden pic.twitter.com/Bdu2jqJTmA
Where else are The Killers playing?
- 30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
- 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
