The Killers at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium: Get the full setlist
27 May 2022, 10:39
Brandon Flowers and co took to Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday 26th May. Find out what was on the setlist and where they are headed next.
The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates show at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on Thursday (26th May).
After a warm-up gig in Sheffield and a date in Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium, Brandon Flowers and co took headed down to the southwest for an epic 23-track set, supported by The Manic Street Preachers.
Find out what went during their Bristol gig and what they played in their setlist below.
The Las Vegas rockers played songs from throughout their career, blending newer tracks like My Own Soul's Warning and Caution with the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine, Human and of course, their enduring anthem, Mr. Brightside.
Mr Brightside just made this place errrrrrrupt!!! The Killers at Ashton Gate, South Bristol.... pic.twitter.com/jz0bfKqpn0— Tristan Cork Post (@TristanCorkPost) May 27, 2022
As with their gigs in Blighty so far, the band ended their show on the rousing anthem, All These Things That I've Done, bringing their set to a crescendo with confetti and streamers galore.
Incredible @thekillers @ashtongatestad thank you Bristol 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dRVWFo2loJ— MKelly@Ashtongate (@MrhKelly) May 26, 2022
What was The Killers' Bristol setlist?
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Shot at the Night
7. Blowback
8. Running Towards a Place
9. Mr. Brightside
10. Somebody Told Me
11. Fire in Bone
12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
13. Run For Cover
14. Runaway Horses
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Evan macColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
17. Runaways
18. Read My Mind (Including Somebody To Lean On snippet)
19. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)
20. Caution
Encore:
21. Spaceman
22. Human (Electro version)
23. All These Things That I've Done
Setlist del show de The Killers en Bristol, UK 🇬🇧 26/05/22— The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) May 26, 2022
📸 | @tkillersmusic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ui0QU23DxA
See The Killers remaining 2022 UK Tour dates below:
- 28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena
- 30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
- 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle
