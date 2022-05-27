The Killers at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium: Get the full setlist

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in 2017. Picture: Rob Loud/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co took to Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday 26th May. Find out what was on the setlist and where they are headed next.

The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates show at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on Thursday (26th May).

After a warm-up gig in Sheffield and a date in Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium, Brandon Flowers and co took headed down to the southwest for an epic 23-track set, supported by The Manic Street Preachers.

Find out what went during their Bristol gig and what they played in their setlist below.

The Las Vegas rockers played songs from throughout their career, blending newer tracks like My Own Soul's Warning and Caution with the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine, Human and of course, their enduring anthem, Mr. Brightside.

As with their gigs in Blighty so far, the band ended their show on the rousing anthem, All These Things That I've Done, bringing their set to a crescendo with confetti and streamers galore.

What was The Killers' Bristol setlist?

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Blowback

8. Running Towards a Place

9. Mr. Brightside

10. Somebody Told Me

11. Fire in Bone

12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

13. Run For Cover

14. Runaway Horses

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Evan macColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind (Including Somebody To Lean On snippet)

19. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)

20. Caution

Encore:

21. Spaceman

22. Human (Electro version)

23. All These Things That I've Done

See The Killers remaining 2022 UK Tour dates below:

28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena

30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

3rd June - London Emirates Stadium

4th June - London Emirates Stadium

6th June - Falkirk Stadium

7th June - Falkirk Stadium

9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle

