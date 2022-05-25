The Killers kick off stadium dates in Doncaster: Full setlist here

Brandon Flowers and co officially kicked off their UK stadium dates at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium. Find out what was on the setlist and where they are headed next.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Killers kicked off their UK Stadium with a show at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday (24th May).

After a warm-up gig in Sheffield, Brandon Flowers and co finally played their first fully fledged UK tour date, which marked their first huge gig since 2019.

So, with two more albums under their belt and plenty of material to choose from the answer on everyone's lips is what made it on their setlist?

Find out what went down and what the played in their setlist below.

READ MORE: Why Read My Mind is Brandon Flowers' favourite Killers song...

Great night with @EBalaiss in Doncaster last night watching the @thekillers pic.twitter.com/pk1pbky7dP — Mark Balaiss (@MarkBalaiss) May 25, 2022

What was The Killers' Doncaster setlist?

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Blowback

8. Running Towards a Place

9. Mr. Brightside

10. Somebody Told Me

11. Fire in Bone

12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

13. Run For Cover

14. Runaway Horses

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Evan macColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind (Including Somebody To Lean On snippet)

19. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)

20. Caution

Encore:

21. Spaceman

22. Human

23. Midnight Show

24. All These Things That I've Done

See The Killers 2022 UK Tour dates below:

26th May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena

30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

3rd June - London Emirates Stadium

4th June - London Emirates Stadium

6th June - Falkirk Stadium

7th June - Falkirk Stadium

9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle

QUIZ: Guess the Killers song title from the emojis