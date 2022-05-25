The Killers kick off stadium dates in Doncaster: Full setlist here
25 May 2022, 14:11 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 14:12
Brandon Flowers and co officially kicked off their UK stadium dates at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium. Find out what was on the setlist and where they are headed next.
The Killers kicked off their UK Stadium with a show at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday (24th May).
After a warm-up gig in Sheffield, Brandon Flowers and co finally played their first fully fledged UK tour date, which marked their first huge gig since 2019.
So, with two more albums under their belt and plenty of material to choose from the answer on everyone's lips is what made it on their setlist?
Find out what went down and what the played in their setlist below.
What was The Killers' Doncaster setlist?
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Shot at the Night
7. Blowback
8. Running Towards a Place
9. Mr. Brightside
10. Somebody Told Me
11. Fire in Bone
12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
13. Run For Cover
14. Runaway Horses
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Evan macColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
17. Runaways
18. Read My Mind (Including Somebody To Lean On snippet)
19. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)
20. Caution
Encore:
21. Spaceman
22. Human
23. Midnight Show
24. All These Things That I've Done
See The Killers 2022 UK Tour dates below:
- 26th May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
- 28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena
- 30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
- 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle
