5 June 2022, 09:57

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on night two at Emirates Stadium
The Killers' Brandon Flowers on night two at Emirates Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co played the second of their two dates at Emirates Stadium, London. Get the photos and setlist here.

The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates with the second of two nights at Emirates Stadium in London.

After incredible sets in Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry, Southampton, Middlesbrough and one at Arsenal's home ground the night before, Brandon Flowers and co delivered another gig at the venue for their throng of fans.

Find out what went down during their second show in London and how they mixed up their setlist.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers donned a gopld suit for the second night at Emirates stadium
The Killers' Brandon Flowers donned a gopld suit for the second night at Emirates stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

As with their previous gigs in the UK so far, the Las Vegas rockers kicked off their set with My Own Soul's Warning before launching into Enterlude and When You Were Young.

However, for the first time on their tour so far, they made a noticeable changes to the start of their setlist, playing The Way it Was, as well as Miss Atomic Bomb and Cody within the first 10 tracks.

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci Jr. faces the crowd at London's Emirates Stadium
The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci Jr. faces the crowd at London's Emirates Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

Echoing the events of the night before, the band were joined on stage by a fan, who drummed to For Reasons Unknown as Ronnie Vannucci Jr. played guitar.

Quite surprisingly, Brandon Flowers and co. chose not to play setlist staple, Joy Division's Shadowplay but they did cover Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger's The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which has been given a healthy airing this tour so far.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on night two at London's Emirates Stadium
The Killers' Brandon Flowers on night two at London's Emirates Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

Much to the delight of their London fans, Wonderful Wonderful favourite, The Man was given an outing during encore, which gave Flowers the perfect excuse to strut around in his gold suit- perhaps the most ostentatious he's worn all tour so far.

The crowds on the second night of The Killers at Emirates Stadium on 4th June
The crowds on the second night of The Killers at Emirates Stadium on 4th June. Picture: Rob Loud

Playing 23 tracks in total, the band chose to end with their rousing 50/50 version of Mr. Brightside, closing off their duo of gigs in the capital and delivering the accomplished, career-spanning set expected of them

See their full setlist below.

The Killers' London Emirates Stadium setlist 4th June:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. The Way It Was (Long bridge)

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Spaceman

8. Somebody Told Me

9. Miss Atomic Bomb

10. Cody

11. For Reasons Unknown (Fan Josh on drums and Ronnie Vannucci Jr on guitar)

12. Dustland Fairytale

13. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

14. My God

15. Runaways

16. Read My Mind

17. Dying Breed

18. Caution (Rut segue)

19. All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

20. The Man

21. Human

24. Mr. Brightside (50/50)

See The Killers' remaining 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates below:

  • 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
  • 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
  • 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
  • 15th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

