The The Killers' second night at London's Emirates Stadium: Get the full setlist
5 June 2022, 09:57
Brandon Flowers and co played the second of their two dates at Emirates Stadium, London. Get the photos and setlist here.
The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates with the second of two nights at Emirates Stadium in London.
After incredible sets in Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry, Southampton, Middlesbrough and one at Arsenal's home ground the night before, Brandon Flowers and co delivered another gig at the venue for their throng of fans.
Find out what went down during their second show in London and how they mixed up their setlist.
As with their previous gigs in the UK so far, the Las Vegas rockers kicked off their set with My Own Soul's Warning before launching into Enterlude and When You Were Young.
However, for the first time on their tour so far, they made a noticeable changes to the start of their setlist, playing The Way it Was, as well as Miss Atomic Bomb and Cody within the first 10 tracks.
Echoing the events of the night before, the band were joined on stage by a fan, who drummed to For Reasons Unknown as Ronnie Vannucci Jr. played guitar.
@thekillers "say hello to Josh from London". Young guy pulled out from the crowd to play drums with the band at The Emirates. Absolutely nailed it. Straight into The Killers B team! pic.twitter.com/sxSfJIWGwG— Peter Holden (@PHolden_RE_Dev) June 4, 2022
Quite surprisingly, Brandon Flowers and co. chose not to play setlist staple, Joy Division's Shadowplay but they did cover Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger's The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which has been given a healthy airing this tour so far.
Much to the delight of their London fans, Wonderful Wonderful favourite, The Man was given an outing during encore, which gave Flowers the perfect excuse to strut around in his gold suit- perhaps the most ostentatious he's worn all tour so far.
Playing 23 tracks in total, the band chose to end with their rousing 50/50 version of Mr. Brightside, closing off their duo of gigs in the capital and delivering the accomplished, career-spanning set expected of them
See their full setlist below.
The Killers' London Emirates Stadium setlist 4th June:
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. The Way It Was (Long bridge)
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Shot at the Night
7. Spaceman
8. Somebody Told Me
9. Miss Atomic Bomb
10. Cody
11. For Reasons Unknown (Fan Josh on drums and Ronnie Vannucci Jr on guitar)
12. Dustland Fairytale
13. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
14. My God
15. Runaways
16. Read My Mind
17. Dying Breed
18. Caution (Rut segue)
19. All These Things That I've Done
Encore:
20. The Man
21. Human
24. Mr. Brightside (50/50)
See The Killers' remaining 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates below:
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June - Dublin Malahide Castle