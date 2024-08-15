The Killers play Hot Fuss in full and debut Bright Lights live at first date of Las Vegas residency

Brandon Flowers on The Killers' first Las Vegas residency date. Picture: Chris Phelps/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co have played their first night at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace and gave their new Vegas-themed single its live debut.

The Killers have officially kicked off their Las Vegas residency dates this week.

Brandon Flowers Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer treated their home crowd to the first of a whopping 10 dates at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

As promised, the Mr. Brightside rockers played their Hot Fuss album in full, starting with Jenny Was a Friend of Mine and ending on Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll, which featured as a bonus track on the vinyl and European editions of their 2004 debut.

Watch them perform the much-loved track, courtesy of Chris Phelps:

The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll - The Colosseum, Las Vegas

The dazzling set saw Flowers in full Elvis Presley mode, with the frontman even treating the crowds to a snippet of the King of Rock and Roll's Burning Love during their All These Things That I've Done single. Another nod to Vegas came with Flowers' rendition of Luck Be A Lady Tonight, which served as the intro to their performance of Change Your Mind, which was played for the first time since 2019.

The Killers - Change Your Mind at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

Another special moment during their Hot Fuss segment came with the performance of Everything Will be Alright, which hadn't had a live outing since 2005 and fan favourite Believe Me Natalie, which was performed for the first time since 2018.

Watch Flowers deliver Hot Fuss track number nine, courtesy of YouTube user seanesq30.

The Killers - Believe Me Natalie (Caesars Palace Las Vegas August 14, 2024

Returning for their encore, the band then treated fans to a career-spanning performance, which included the likes of The Man, Human, Caution and ended on When You Were Young.

After unveiling the single last week, The Killers also gave Bright Lights its live debut, with the song perfectly befitting its location.

Watch them debut the new single, courtesy of Chris Phelps:

The Killers - Bright Lights at The Colosseum, Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas

After the epic set, the band later took to social media to share snaps from their first night at the venue, referencing the 2000 film Gladiator, while asking their fans: "Las Vegas! Are you not entertained?"

Las Vegas! Are you not entertained? pic.twitter.com/XkhFJkWGue — The Killers (@thekillers) August 15, 2024

See The Killers' setlist at night 1 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on 14th August 2024:

Hot Fuss:

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine Mr. Brightside Smile Like You Mean It Somebody Told Me All These Things That I've Done (with a snippet of Elvis Presley's "Burning Love") Andy, You're a Star On Top Change Your Mind (First performance since 2019) Believe Me Natalie (First performance since 2018) Midnight Show (with Luck Be a Lady intro) Everything Will Be Alright (First performance since 2005) Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

Encore:

13.The Man

14. Human

15. This Is Your Life

16. Caution

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Bright Lights (Live debut)

20. When You Were Young

The Killers continue their Las Vegas residency this week on Friday and Saturday 16th and 17th August at The Colosseum Theatre at Caesar's Palace.

The Killers Brandon Flowers with the original line-up inset. Picture: Chris Phelps, Instagram/The Killers

See The Killers' 2024 Las Vegas residency Hot Fuss 20th anniversary dates: