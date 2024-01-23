The Killers announce Las Vegas residency for Hot Fuss 20th anniversary shows

The Killers have announced a Las Vegas residency to mark 20 years of Hot Fuss. Picture: Todd Weaver

Brandon Flowers and co will play their hit debut album in full with a residency in their home town.

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers have announced a special residency in Las Vegas for August 2024.

The legendary noughties indie rockers - made up of Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. - will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Hot Fuss album, by playing it in full in their hometown.

The residency will run between 14th-30th August at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets will go on sale from 27th January and will be available here.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the band confirmed: "It’s good to be home. Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss."

It’s good to be home. Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss. Tickets go on sale starting January 27. pic.twitter.com/M9GIZeHbb5 — The Killers (@thekillers) January 23, 2024

See The Killers' 2024 Las Vegas residency Hot Fuss 20th anniversary dates:

Weds 14th August LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Fri 16th LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Sat 17th LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Weds 21st LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Friday 23rd LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Saturday 24th LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Wednesday 28th LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Friday 30th LAS VEGAS, The Colosseum

Brandon Flowers previously teased the possibility of The Killers playing Hot Fuss shows.

The band's debut album was released on 7th June 2004 and included the hits Mr. Brightside, Smile Like You Mean It, Somebody Told Me and All These Things That I Have Done.

When speaking to Zane Lowe about their career over the last 20 years, Lowe remarked at the end of their interview: “Twenty years, isn’t it crazy?" to which the frontman responded: "It is crazy. I’ve got 20 more in me."

Then quizzed if there could be more music around the corner, he replied: “No. I think we are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which I wish I could tell more [...] so we will figure something out there..."

Lowe, then looking at his notes exclaimed: "Oh they’re f***ng here! I won’t say anything. They are small! Yo, one of those is f***ing small. Dude. Oh my god. Bro, that is like... I might have to come out for that."

Keeping his tight-lipped Flowers continued: "The goal for me if I can get anybody on the phone is to get all four of us to make a record."

The Killers’ Las Vegas residency follows on from their previously announced Rebel Diamonds Tour in the UK and Ireland, which takes in 16 arena shows (their first UK arena dates since 2017), including a massive six nights at London’s The O2.

Announcing their celebratory shows on this side of the pond, the band said: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

Their summer dates, which went on sale this week, will see the band play three nights each at Dublin's 3Arena and Glasgow's OVO Hydro plus four mammoth nights each at The Co-Op Manchester and The O2, London - with extra dates added due to phenomenal demand.

The Killers' 2024 Rebel Diamonds UK and Ireland tour dates: