The Killers play first of six nights at The O2, London with Sam's Town-laden set for US Independence Day

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on the band's 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co touched down in the UK capital for the first of their sextet of dates at The O2. Find out what was on the setlist.

The Killers played a sizzling set at The O2, London last night (4th July), bringing their Independence Day celebrations to the English capital.

The show was the first of not two, three (or even four or five) but SIX gigs at the venue, which the Las Vegas rockers will play as part of their 2024 Rebel Diamonds Tour.

After an opening slot from Travis, Brandon Flowers and co took to the stage and treated the crowd to a Sam's Town- heavy set, kicking things off with the 2006 album opener and title track, while giving the song its tour debut - the first of many nods to the occasion.

Intent on leaning into his patriotic side on the US national holiday, the frontman - who was fittingly clad in a red blazer -gave a speech to mark American Independence Day during Battle Born's The Way It Was, while also dusting off the band's cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' American Girl, which they hadn't played since 2019.

As ever, the indie giants peppered their ample, 20-track set with hits from across their 20 plus year career, including the likes of Smile Like You Mean It, Somebody Told Me and Human.

However, the band seemed focused on delivering a healthy dose of Americana for the occasion via tracks such as the Springsteen-esque Runaways and the anthemic Caution, alongside even more Sam's Town offerings. Those lucky enough to attend would have also witnessed a tour debut of album tracks Bling (Confession of a King), the album's Enterlude early on in the show and their entire set with the album's Exitlude, while also playing Read My Mind and For Reasons Unknown (which saw them joined on the drums by a fan).

Naturally, the band didn't leave the stage without pleasing their fans the best way they know how; by performing their undeniable Mr. Brightside banger as their penultimate track on the set.

The Killers at the o2! Fucking unbelievable gig! What a band pic.twitter.com/OgRro3Zjzc — Tom Curtis (@palacetom99) July 4, 2024

The Killers have often waxed lyrical about how dear they hold their UK fans in their hearts. So much so, they chose to announce the first of their Rebel Diamonds tour dates on this side of the pond last year, commenting: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

So perhaps it's fitting they brought somewhat of an American Independence Day party to their first show in the capital, treating some of their biggest fans to their star-spangled hits, while turning them red, white... and not so blue.

The Killers continue their string of dates at The O2, London tonight on Friday 5th July. See their setlist and the rest of their dates in the capital below.

The Killers' setlist at The O2, London on 4th July 2024:

Sam's Town (Tour debut)

Enterlude

When You Were Young

The Way It Was(Brandon Flowers speech)

Somebody Told Me

Smile Like You Mean It

For Reasons Unknown (with Janie from the crowd on drums)

Dying Breed

Bling (Confession of a King)(Tour debut)

American Girl

Caution (With ‘Rut’ segue)

Runaways

Read My Mind

Your Side of Town(stripped version)

Andy, You're a Star

All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

Pressure Machine

Human

Mr. Brightside

Exitlude

See The Killers' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2 London

10th July 2024: The O2 London

11th July 2024: The O2 London