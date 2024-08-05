The Killers tease ode to Vegas with Bright Lights single set for this Friday

The Killers Brandon Flowers with the original line-up inset. Picture: Chris Phelps, Instagram/The Killers

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co have shared a snippet of the new track, which will be unveiled on 9th August.

The Killers have continued to tease their new single and confirmed when fans can expect to hear it.

Brandon Flowers and co took to Instagram last week to share a snippet of their Turn The Bright Lights On single, which sees the original line-up of the band - completed by drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr, guitarist Dave Keuning and guitarist Mark Stoermer (who did not join them on their recent dates) - around a roulette table at a casino.

The video is captioned by a quote from a character in Martin Scorsese's classic 1995 film Casino, which reads: "The dealers are watching the players. The box men are watching the dealers. The floor men are watching the box men. The pit bosses are watching the floor men.

"- Ace Rothstein"

The band add: "Turn the Bright Lights on August 9."

If that isn't enough of a hint that the song will be heavily inspired by the band's hometown or linked to their upcoming Vegas residency, the band previously shared snippets of the new track alongside what looks to be staging for the dates or at the very least the song's accompanying visuals.

It would make sense that the teaser video features all four original members as as the band plan to all play for their upcoming Las Vegas residency, which will celebrate 20 years of their Hot Fuss album and run between 14th - 30th August at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Meanwhile, it's not just their hometown that The Killers have a soft spot for as Brandon Flowers recently recreated one of the most iconic Oasis covers of all time one of of the most iconic streets in London.

Last month saw the Mr. Brightside rockers share an image of their frontman on Instagram posing on the site of the Britpop band's 1995 (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album, with the caption "IYKYK" (If you know you know).

The famous album artwork was shot on Berwick Street, which is located in the heart of London's bustling Soho area and was chosen because it was a popular location for record stores.

However, the iconic street has changed quite a bit since the original artwork was created in the mid 90s.

See a gif of the Soho street then and now below:

The original cover art, which cost £25,000 to make, sees London DJ Sean Rowley walking towards the camera with sleeve designer Brian Cannon with his back to the camera. On the extreme left of the cover photo, you can see the old Select-A-Disc record shop, which later became Sister Ray. The shop moved to smaller premises on the other side of the street a few years later, where it remains to this day.