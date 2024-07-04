The Killers and Travis' friendship goes deeper than you think

How Travis & Oasis inspired The Killers

Fran Healy has been explaining how his friendship with Brandon Flowers goes back 20 years and more...

By Radio X

Travis begin the first of a run of shows supporting The Killers at The O2 in London tonight (4th July).

The Scottish band - fronted by Fran Healy - recently shared their new single Raze The Bar, featuring none other than Killers frontman Brandon Flowers. The track is the latest cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming album, L.A. Times, which is set for release on 12th July 2024.

It's a continuation of a friendship between the two bands which goes all the way back to 2002.

Healy told Chris Moyles on his Radio X show earlier this year: "We go back a long time. Longer than I even know, because the first time we met was at Live 8.

"Brandon told me at Live 8 that when us and Oasis played in Las Vegas it was one of these shows where all these young guys and girls came to."

Brandon Flowers & Fran Healy - Side (Travis Cover) @ Capitol, Offenbach

He went on: "A lot of bands happened after that gig, and The Killers were one of those bands. Brandon was saying, when The Killers first started rehearsing they covered our song, Side. It was one of their cover songs! So it goes back a very long way....”

So how far back does it go exactly?

Flowers and co performed Side at their first ever gig at the Cafe Espresso Roma in Las Vegas in January 2002. In fact, The Killers performed the song at their headline set at T In The Park in 2013 and again at TRNSMT in 2018.

The Killers - Side (cover) / Runaways - TRNSMT - Glasgow, Scotland - July 08 2018

But the friendship between Fran and Brandon goes a lot deeper - in fact, the Travis man almost trashed The Killers legend's brand new car.

Healy told the NME in 2021: “One of the first times I met him, we played Las Vegas and had a couple of nights off before the show, so we met up and watched the comedian Anthony Jeselnik.

"Afterwards, Brandon asked, ‘Do you want to drive my car?’ and threw me his keys. He had a box-fresh top-of-the-line Audi, and I accidentally put the car into reverse instead of first gear.

"When the lights changed to green, I floored it and went backwards. Luckily, the car behind quickly reversed, otherwise I would have wrecked Brandon’s beautiful new sports car for sure!”

Travis - Sing (Live 8 2005)

Luckily, disaster was averted and Fran went on to co-write the song Here With Me with Brandon on The Killers' fourth album Battle Born.

Watch Fran Healy and Brandon Flowers duet at on the Travis song Side in Oakland, California. The collab happened during Fran’s solo tour promoting his debut solo LP WRECKORDER, supporting Brandon’s Flamingo Road Tour.

Travis (Fran Healy) and Brandon Flowers (Killers) Duet, Side, Live Concert 2010, Oakland

