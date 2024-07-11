The Killers pause London gig to show England reaching EURO 2024 final

The Killers paid tribute to Ollie Watkins and the team at last night's O2 show. Picture: Bryan Bedder/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo

The band's O2 residency included a glimpse of the team's triumph... before they launched into Mr Brightside

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

The Killers paused their London show last night (10th July) to allow fans to watch England reach the EURO 2024 final.

The Las Vegas rockers were performing the penultimate gig of their six-date residency at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night, when they stopped the performance ten songs in to enable gig-goers to see the Three Lions defeat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-final.

THE KILLERS WITH THE COOLEST SOCCER WATCH PARTY EVER 👀⚽️

MR BRIGHTSIDE🤯🙈💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱#NEDENG #Eurocopa2024 pic.twitter.com/oa7XLpf032 — Festival Goers (@FestivalGoers_) July 10, 2024

Straight after England had secured victory courtesy of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins' last-minute strike, The Killers launched into a pulsating version of their huge hit Mr. Brightside.

In a post on their official Instagram account, The Killers wrote: "Tonight we played for England".

During the show, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. wore an England football shirt to show his support for the Three Lions.

In May, Mr. Brightside - which was written after frontman Brandon Flowers discovered his girlfriend was cheating on him - became the UK's biggest single of all time yet to reach number one.

The 2004 indie pop anthem originally peaked at number 10 in the singles charts when it was released 20 years ago, but it has become an iconic track across the UK. It's since spent a colossal 417 weeks on the UK chart.

Possibly the most electric moment of my life. When the Killers livestream the Euros right before England win and they hit us with Mr Brightside. pic.twitter.com/7Hlk4RN19V — Martin Kimber (@MrMKimber) July 10, 2024

The Killers at The O2 Arena, London - Wednesday 10th July 2024 setlist

Read My Mind

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot At The Night

Running Towards A Place

On Top

The Man

A Dustland Fairytale

Mr. Brightside

Runaways

All These Things That I've Done

When You Were Young

Caution

Dying Breed

Encore: