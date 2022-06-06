The Killers at Falkirk Stadium: Stage times, support, tickets and more

The Killers' Brandon Flowers played an epic set at Middlesbrough. Picture: Rob Loud

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers are set to play a duo of dates at the home of Falkirk F.C. Find out everything we know about the gig including support acts and stage times.

The Killers have been blowing fans away with their UK Stadium dates across the UK so far. After playing the likes of Doncaster, Bristol, Coventry, Southampton, Middlesbrough and London, Brandon Flowers and co are headed back up north to Scotland.

The duo of dates, which takes place at Falkirk F.C's football ground, are set Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th June, but who's supporting, what are the stage times and what will the weather be like?

Find out everything we know about The Killers in Falkirk so far.

What are The Killers' Falkirk dates?

The Killers play Scotland's Falkirk Stadium on 6-7th June 2022.

Who's supporting The Killers in Falkirk?

Support from Monday night comes from Blossoms and on Tuesday night comes from Supergrass.

Blossoms provide support on The Killers' first night in Falkirk. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Can I still get tickets to The Killers in Falkirk?

There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in Falkirk. Visit The Killers' official website and ticketmaster.co.uk for more details.

What are The Killers' Falkirk stage times?

The stage times for The Killers are yet to be confirmed, but the general rule of thumb from their previous shows sees support kicks off from around 7pm and The Killers on around 8.30-8.45pm, but get there in plenty of time just in case!

According to gigsinscotland.com, doors open at 5.30pm.

What's the weather like for The Killers in Falkirk?

Monday 6th June:

According to the Met Office, the weather in Falkirk will be mild and dry during the gig with "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime" and highs of 18 degrees and lows of 9 degrees.

Tuesday 7th June:

The Tuesday won't be as warm, with "sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning" and highs of 15 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

How to get to Falkirk Stadium?

Falkirk Stadium is situated on Stadium Way, Grangemouth, Falkirk, FK2 9EE.

There are several bus routes to Falkirk, with the First Bus number 2 stopping on Falkirk Road opposite.

You can also travel by Scotrail into Falkirk High or Falkirk Grahamston.

Find more details on transport to Falkirk Stadium at gigsinscotland.com.

What will The Killers play on their setlist?

The Killers have been keeping their fans guessing so far. See their most recent setlist at London's Emirates Stadium for an idea of what they'll play.

The Killers' London Emirates Stadium setlist 3rd June:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Running Towards a Place

8. Human (electro)

9. Somebody Told Me

10. Fire in Bone

11. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

12. In the Car Outside

13. Pressure Machine (Live debut)

14. For Reasons Unknown (with fan Patrick on drums, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on guitar)

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Dying Breed (Rut segue)

20. Caution

21. All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

22. Spaceman

23. Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

24. Mr. Brightside

See The Killers' remaining 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates below:

9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

15th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

