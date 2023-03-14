The Charlatans and Johnny Marr announce co-headline show at The Piece Hall

14 March 2023, 10:52

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr will headline The Piece Hall in August
The Charlatans and Johnny Marr will headline The Piece Hall in August. Picture: Press

Tim Burgess and co will join forces with the former Smiths guitarist for a show at Halifax's The Piece Hall. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr are set for a co-headline show this summer at The Piece Hall.

The Only One I Know legends and the iconic former Smiths guitarist will play the historic outdoor venue on Saturday 26th August this year.

Tim Burgess and co and the Manchester legend will play songs from across their careers to the over 5000-strong crowds in what's set to be a special night filled with British classics.

Tickets for the gig go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk from Friday 17th March at 10am.

Lead singer Tim Burgess said: “Yorkshire crowds have always been among our warmest and loudest supporters and we cannot wait to play for them again alongside our good friend Johnny Marr.”

Johnny Marr added: “I’ve played some truly memorable gigs in Yorkshire and I can’t wait for another unforgettable night in Halifax on August 26. The Piece Hall is a stunning venue and I’m sure this is going to be a real highlight of the summer.”

READ MORE: Can you get 100% of these 1990 lyrics correct?

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr join a bumper line-up of headline previously announced shows for the historic Halifax venue, which include Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James, boygenius, Embrace, War On Drugs, The Lumineers and Ministry of Sound Classical.

See the Live at the Piece Hall 2023 line-up so far:

  • 16th June 2023: Madness + Stone Foundation
  • 17th June 2023: Madness + Stone Foundation
  • 18th June 2023: UB40 ft Ali Campbell
  • 21st June 2023: The War on Drugs
  • 23rd June 2023: Rag 'n' Bone Man
  • 24th June 2023: The Jacksons + Sister Sledge + The Real Thing
  • 30th June 2023: Ministry of Sound Classical
  • 1st July 2023: Embrace + Starsailor + Ellur
  • 4th July 2023: Sting
  • 7th July 2023: James + Jamie Webster + Tom A Smith
  • 8th July 2023: James + Jamie Webster + Tom A Smith
  • 9th July 2023: The Lumineers
  • 22nd August 2023: Boy Genius + Ethel Cain
  • 23rd August 2023: Boy Genius + Ethel Cain
  • 26th August 2023: The Charlatans + Johnny Marr

READ MORE: Johnny Marr's best ever guitar riffs: from The Smiths to Electronic

Latest Videos

Jack Whitehall recalls unnerving gun-based heckle in the Texas

Jack Whitehall recalls unnerving gun-based heckle during Texas stand-up show

News

The Stone Roses on The Late Show

The moment The Stone Roses blew a fuse on live TV

The Stone Roses

Pedro Pascal stars in The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal plays The Reverse Words game

Taylor Hawkins on Queen

Taylor Hawkins geeking out over Bohemian Rhapsody is genius

Foo Fighters

The Charlatans Songs

The Charlatans Latest

See more The Charlatans Latest

Noel Gallagher, once tuning up for Inspiral Carpets, now he fronts the band

The jobs rock stars did before they were famous

Martin Duffy has sadly died at at the age of 55

Martin Duffy: Primal Scream, The Charlatans and Felt keyboardist, dies aged 55

Primal Scream

The Charlatans in 1994: im Burgess, Martin Blunt, Mark Collins, Jon Brookes, Rob Collins

Where do The Charlatans actually come from?

Dave Gahan: in April 1983 and June 2009

Bands that changed their musical style

Clubbers on the main stage on the Temperence night at the Hacienda, Manchester 1989.

The 10 best BAGGY albums