The Charlatans and Johnny Marr announce co-headline show at The Piece Hall

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr will headline The Piece Hall in August. Picture: Press

Tim Burgess and co will join forces with the former Smiths guitarist for a show at Halifax's The Piece Hall. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr are set for a co-headline show this summer at The Piece Hall.

The Only One I Know legends and the iconic former Smiths guitarist will play the historic outdoor venue on Saturday 26th August this year.

Tim Burgess and co and the Manchester legend will play songs from across their careers to the over 5000-strong crowds in what's set to be a special night filled with British classics.

Tickets for the gig go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk from Friday 17th March at 10am.

🤩 Music legends @thecharlatans & @Johnny_Marr are teaming up for an incredible co-headline show at The Piece Hall on 26 August!



🎟️ Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday but Piece Hall members get pre-sale access from 10am today – keep an eye out for the link in your inbox from 9am. pic.twitter.com/p07naVXtat — The Piece Hall (@ThePieceHall) March 14, 2023

Lead singer Tim Burgess said: “Yorkshire crowds have always been among our warmest and loudest supporters and we cannot wait to play for them again alongside our good friend Johnny Marr.”

Johnny Marr added: “I’ve played some truly memorable gigs in Yorkshire and I can’t wait for another unforgettable night in Halifax on August 26. The Piece Hall is a stunning venue and I’m sure this is going to be a real highlight of the summer.”

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr join a bumper line-up of headline previously announced shows for the historic Halifax venue, which include Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James, boygenius, Embrace, War On Drugs, The Lumineers and Ministry of Sound Classical.

See the Live at the Piece Hall 2023 line-up so far:

16th June 2023: Madness + Stone Foundation

17th June 2023: Madness + Stone Foundation

18th June 2023: UB40 ft Ali Campbell

21st June 2023: The War on Drugs

23rd June 2023: Rag 'n' Bone Man

24th June 2023: The Jacksons + Sister Sledge + The Real Thing

30th June 2023: Ministry of Sound Classical

1st July 2023: Embrace + Starsailor + Ellur

4th July 2023: Sting

7th July 2023: James + Jamie Webster + Tom A Smith

8th July 2023: James + Jamie Webster + Tom A Smith

9th July 2023: The Lumineers

22nd August 2023: Boy Genius + Ethel Cain

23rd August 2023: Boy Genius + Ethel Cain

26th August 2023: The Charlatans + Johnny Marr

