The Charlatans announce UK tour dates for November and December 2023

The Charlatans - 2023. Picture: Press

Tim Burgess and co will head out on the road at the end of 2023 in support of their career-spanning box set.

The Charlatans have announced details of a major UK tour for November and December 2023, including dates at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London's Troxy.

The band - Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – recently released a career-spanning vinyl box collection titled A Head Full Of Ideas and will head out on a series of dates at the end of the year.

The Charlatan's back catalogue includes such tunes as The Only One I Know, Weirdo, Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over, One to Another, How High and North Country Boy.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 9th June at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can get access to an exclusive tickets pre-sale from Wednesday 7th June at 10am if they sign up to The Charlatans mailing list.

The Charlatans UK tour dates 2023. Picture: Press

The Charlatans 2023 UK Tour Dates

24th November Newcastle O2 City Hall

25th November Glasgow Barrowland

28th November Sheffield O2 Academy

29th November Bristol O2 Academy

1st December Cardiff University Great Hall

2nd December Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

3rd December Leeds O2 Academy

5th December Liverpool University The Mountford Hall

7th December London Troxy

8th December Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

10th December Nottingham Rock City

Ahead of the tour the band will be appearing at Y Not and Victorious Festivals alongside a co headline show at Halifax Piece Hall with Smiths legend Johnny Marr.