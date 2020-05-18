10 great "lost" singles from the biggest artists

18 May 2020, 19:10

David Bowie on Saturday Night Live in 1979
David Bowie on Saturday Night Live in 1979. Picture: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Sometimes singles just fall through the cracks - they either appear between albums or are overlooked for bigger hits. Let's celebrate the underdogs!

  1. David Bowie - DJ

    "I am the DJ, I am what I play" Bowie's catalogue is littered with gems, but this single from the 1979 album Lodger is often overlooked. It's a tribute to the king of the disco, or even the radio presenter, but would soon become even more significant with the rise of clubland. Great video, too, but the song only made No 29 in the charts and tends to get left off the compilations.

  2. The Stone Roses - Elephant Stone

    A transitional single between the old traditional indie of Sally Cinnamon and the all-conquering psychedelic music of the band's debut album, this one-off single was produced by New Order's Peter Hook in 1988. It received a new lease of life in 1990 when the Roses' back catalogue was plundered in lieu of new material.

  3. Nirvana - Pennyroyal Tea

    Pencilled in as a single in April 1994, this track from In Utero was quickly pulled from release in the wake of Kurt Cobain's death and only a few copies snuck out. It was eventually released as a single 20 years later, for Record Store Day 2014.

  4. Blur - Popscene

    Casting off their "baggy" roots, this one-off single from 1992 saw the band toying with grungy rock, before they decided to head down their own path with the burgeoning Britpop sounds of Parklife. An early version of the Pavement-style Blur tunes like Song 2.

  5. Arctic Monkeys - Matador

    This track was released on a limited edition that snuck out in the wake of the band's second album Favourite Worst Nightmare in 2007. It also appeared on a Japanese edition of the album.

  6. Radiohead - Prove Yourself

    Everyone thinks that the first Radiohead single was Creep, but it was preceded in May 1992 by the Drill EP that featured demos recorded by the band when they were still known as On A Friday. This was the lead track and was later re-recorded for the Pablo Honey album. How grunge is this?

  7. The Charlatans - Over Rising

    Released in February 1991, this single didn't appear on an album until the band's compilation Melting Pot, seven years later. An underrated early classic from the Charlatans.

  8. The Jam - When You're Young

    A non-album single from August 1979, released between the albums All Mod Cons and Setting Sons. It's one of the mod trio's less familiar hits.

  9. Manic Street Preachers - Suicide Alley

    The Manics' debut single from the tail end of 1988, it was overshadowed by the follow-up Motown Junk, a track that still features in the band's setlist to this day. The group's obsession with The Clash is evident here, but the track didn't find a place on their greatest hits album, Forever Delayed.

  10. Muse - Overdue

    The lead track from their self-titled debut EP from 1998, Overdue was later re-recorded for Muse's debut album, Showbiz.

Latest Videos

Chris Cornell and Temple Of The Dog perform at The Forum in 2016

The story of Chris Cornell's final performance

Lee Sharpe talks the Premier League on The Chris Moyles Show

Lee Sharpe on The Premier League: "I think you've got to play it out"

The Chris Moyles Show

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo inset

WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

Nirvana

Haim tell Radio X's George Godfrey why Radio X is just "so nuts"

Haim recall the "nuts" time Este collapsed at Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Latest Lists

Robert Fripp, Brian Eno and David Bowie line up for a photo at Hansa studios in West Berlin while recording "Heroes" in 1977.

The best music producers of all time

30-year-old Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp on the NME stage at Glastonbury 1994

Why turning 30 shouldn't end your rock 'n' roll dreams

Greatest double albums

The best double albums of all time

Second albums

The best follow-up albums of all time

Prince Harry and Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters attend the Invictus Games closing ceremony at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on September 14, 2014

The most legendary "secret" gigs

Latest On Radio X

Ian Curtis performing live onstage with Joy Division in January 1980

Why Joy Division had to change their name

Joy Division

Ian Curtis performing with Joy Division in March 1979

PLAY: The Ultimate Joy Division Trivia Quiz

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher reveals the longest time he’s ever been sober

Liam Gallagher

Line of Duty

Line of Duty season 6 may be rewritten due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno performs in London as The S.L.P.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno is “writing tunes” and doing PE with his kids in lockdown

Kasabian

Noel Gallagher

Why Noel Gallagher "wouldn't give a f***" if he never wrote another song

Noel Gallagher