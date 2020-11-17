Can you get 100% of these 1990 lyrics correct?

17 November 2020, 18:54

Madonna and Shaun Ryder both had hits in 1990
Madonna and Shaun Ryder both had hits in 1990. Picture: YouTube

How well do you know the year of Enjoy The Silence, Killer, Step On and Vogue?

1990 was the start of a whole new decade and brought forth some quality tunes. Veteran campaigners like Madonna, Depeche Mode and George Michael had hits, while newcomers The Charlatans, Blur and Primal Scream found themselves enjoying chart success for the first time.

Incredibly, 1990 is now three whole decades ago - so how is your memory of those classic songs? We'll give you the line taken from a song from that year - all you have to do is pick the correct track.

Are you ready? Let's vogue!

Latest Quizzes

Album Title Emoji Quiz

We bet you can't name all these classic album titles in our emoji quiz

Beastie Boys at The 29th Annual GRAMMY Awards

QUIZ: Can you remember 100% of Beastie Boys' Fight for Your Right?

Back To The Future III, Home Alone 2, Titanic

QUIZ: Can you guess 100% of these 90s films from their tagline?

Mystery Grunge Band From The 90s

QUIZ: Can you name these GRUNGE bands?

2007 artists: Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys, M.I.A. and Calvin Harris

Only a mastermind can score 100% in this 2007 lyric quiz

Freddie Mercury in the Somebody To Love video, 1976

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Queen's Somebody To Love correct?

Latest On Radio X

Nothing But Thieves perform their Amsterdam hit at : Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Watch Nothing But Thieves' stripped-back version of Amsterdam at our Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig
Twins react to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You and divide fans

Twins react to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You and divide fans

Music News

Blossoms Perform At The Olympia Theatre, Dublin in 2020

Blossoms announce O2 Academy Brixton live stream gig

Blossoms

Eddie Van Halen on stage in California

Eddie Van Halen was diagnosed with brain tumour and stage four lung cancer, says son Wolfgang

Music News

Alex Turner performing with Arctic Monkeys at All Points West festival in New Jersey, 2009

What is Cornerstone by Arctic Monkeys about?

Arctic Monkeys

The Stone Roses: Alan 'Reni' Wren, John Squire, Gary 'Mani' Mounfield and Ian Brown.

10 things you didn’t know about The Stone Roses’ classic debut album

The Stone Roses

Latest Videos

Matt and Sam trash talk ahead of their chicken wing rematch on The Chris Moyles Show

Matt and Sam trash talk ahead of their chicken wings rematch

Chris Moyles tries Matt Parkes-Smith's homemade beer

Chris Moyles and the team sample Matt's homemade beer

Jack Black takes on the WAP dance challenge

Watch Jack Black take part in the WAP dance challenge

Music News

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

WATCH: Nothing But Thieves cover Dreams by Fleetwood Mac