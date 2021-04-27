The Charlatans announce 30th anniversary tour and boxset

Tim Burgess and co will celebrate what is now 31 years together as a band with a tour and a huge career-spanning boxset.

The Charlatans have announced their plans to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a UK and Ireland tour.

Tim Burgess and co's A Head Full Of Ideas tour will see the band tour the length and breadth of the nation, while releasing an accompanying boxset.

Like many, the band have lost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which they've made a nod to by crossing out the 30th on their tour poster and replacing it with a 31st.

The Only One I Know outfit will kick off their tour in November, visit their adopted hometown of Manchester at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on 4 December and play London's O2 Academy Brixton on 10 December 2021.

A Head Full Of Ideas 3̶0̶t̶h̶ 31st Anniversary Best Of Tour

See The Charlatans A Head Full Of Ideas Best Of 30th Anniversary tour dates:

November 2021

22 Nov - Belfast, Limelight

23 Nov - Dublin, Olympia

25 Nov - Wrexham, William Aston Hall

26 Nov - Bristol, O2 Academy

27 Nov - Birmingham, O2 Academy

29 Nov - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

30 Nov - Bournemouth, Academy

December 2021

2 Dec - Oxford, O2 Academy

3 Dec - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

4 Dec - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 Dec - Lincoln, Engine Shed

8 Dec - Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

9 Dec - Newcastle, City Hall

10 Dec - London, O2 Brixton Academy

16 Dec - Nottingham, Rock City

17 Dec - Leeds, O2 Academy

18 Dec - Glasgow, O2 Academy

20 Dec - Aberdeen, Music Hall

The Charlatans A Head Full Of Ideas anniversary boxset features five albums and an exclusive seven - inch single.

The career-spanning will take fans from the band's remarkable progress from 1990 Manchester scene hopefuls to one of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved bands.

Get the tracklist below:

A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS:

Side A

The Only One I Know

Weirdo

Can’t Get Out of Bed

Jesus Hairdo

Just When You’re Thinking Things Over

North Country Boy

Side B

Tellin’ Stories

One to Another

How High Forever Impossible

Side C

Love Is the Key

A Man Needs to Be Told

Up at The Lake

Blackened Blue Eyes

Oh Vanity

Side D

My Foolish Pride

Come Home Baby

Let the Good Times Be Never Ending

Plastic Machinery

Totally Eclipsing

TRUST IS FOR BELIEVERS (LIVE):

Side A

Polar Bear - Blackburn Kings Hall 1990

Indian Rope - Reading Festival 1992

Can’t Even Be Bothered- Reading Festival 1992

Can’t Get Out Of Bed- Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994

I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me & Him Were Ever To Get There) - Glasgow Tramway Sound City 1994

Then – Glastonbury Festival 1995

Side B

Here Comes Soul Saver- Hultsfred Festival , Sweden 1997

Just Lookin’- Hultsfred Fest Sweden 1997

My Beautiful Friend- Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007

The Blind Stagger - Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007

Sproston Green– Reading Festival 1999

PLEASED TO MEET YOU (DEMO’S):

Side A

C’mon C’mon (Demo)

Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Demo)

Dardanella (Demo)

So Oh (Demo)

Always On My Mind (Demo)

Side B

Everybody Ha Ha (Demo)

Commuter Computer (Demo)

Crystal Eyes (Demo)

Polar Bear (Demo)

I Need You to Know (Demo)

ONE TO ANOTHER (REMIXES):

Side A

Plastic Machinery Sleaford Mods Remix

Nine Acre Dust Chemical Brothers Remix

Not Forgotten Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix

Tellin’ Stories The Go! Team Remix Side B

Trouble Understanding Norman Cook Remix

My Beautiful Friend Jagz Kooner Remix

Hey Sunrise The Orb Remix

You’re So Pretty, We’re so Pretty Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix

BONUS DEMOS 7”:

Side A

Indian Rope (Demo)

Side AA

The Only One I Know (Demo)