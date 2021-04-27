The Charlatans announce 30th anniversary tour and boxset
27 April 2021, 11:11
Tim Burgess and co will celebrate what is now 31 years together as a band with a tour and a huge career-spanning boxset.
The Charlatans have announced their plans to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a UK and Ireland tour.
Tim Burgess and co's A Head Full Of Ideas tour will see the band tour the length and breadth of the nation, while releasing an accompanying boxset.
Like many, the band have lost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which they've made a nod to by crossing out the 30th on their tour poster and replacing it with a 31st.
The Only One I Know outfit will kick off their tour in November, visit their adopted hometown of Manchester at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on 4 December and play London's O2 Academy Brixton on 10 December 2021.
Ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday 28 April at 10am BST and tickets go on general sale on Friday 30th April from 10am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
A Head Full Of Ideas 3̶0̶t̶h̶ 31st Anniversary Best Of Tour— The Charlatans (@thecharlatans) April 26, 2021
Pre-sale tickets 10am BST Wednesday April 28th: https://t.co/5JmZ18FmP3 #TheCharlatans30 pic.twitter.com/yuDwfQtjn6
READ MORE: The Charlatans offer free gig to singing Glasto "security dude"
See The Charlatans A Head Full Of Ideas Best Of 30th Anniversary tour dates:
November 2021
- 22 Nov - Belfast, Limelight
- 23 Nov - Dublin, Olympia
- 25 Nov - Wrexham, William Aston Hall
- 26 Nov - Bristol, O2 Academy
- 27 Nov - Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 29 Nov - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
- 30 Nov - Bournemouth, Academy
December 2021
- 2 Dec - Oxford, O2 Academy
- 3 Dec - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 4 Dec - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 6 Dec - Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 8 Dec - Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
- 9 Dec - Newcastle, City Hall
- 10 Dec - London, O2 Brixton Academy
- 16 Dec - Nottingham, Rock City
- 17 Dec - Leeds, O2 Academy
- 18 Dec - Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 20 Dec - Aberdeen, Music Hall
READ MORE: The best Baggy tunes that’ll take you back to the 1990s
The Charlatans A Head Full Of Ideas anniversary boxset features five albums and an exclusive seven - inch single.
The career-spanning will take fans from the band's remarkable progress from 1990 Manchester scene hopefuls to one of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved bands.
Get the tracklist below:
A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS:
Side A
The Only One I Know
Weirdo
Can’t Get Out of Bed
Jesus Hairdo
Just When You’re Thinking Things Over
North Country Boy
Side B
Tellin’ Stories
One to Another
How High Forever Impossible
Side C
Love Is the Key
A Man Needs to Be Told
Up at The Lake
Blackened Blue Eyes
Oh Vanity
Side D
My Foolish Pride
Come Home Baby
Let the Good Times Be Never Ending
Plastic Machinery
Totally Eclipsing
TRUST IS FOR BELIEVERS (LIVE):
Side A
Polar Bear - Blackburn Kings Hall 1990
Indian Rope - Reading Festival 1992
Can’t Even Be Bothered- Reading Festival 1992
Can’t Get Out Of Bed- Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994
I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me & Him Were Ever To Get There) - Glasgow Tramway Sound City 1994
Then – Glastonbury Festival 1995
Side B
Here Comes Soul Saver- Hultsfred Festival , Sweden 1997
Just Lookin’- Hultsfred Fest Sweden 1997
My Beautiful Friend- Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007
The Blind Stagger - Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007
Sproston Green– Reading Festival 1999
PLEASED TO MEET YOU (DEMO’S):
Side A
C’mon C’mon (Demo)
Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Demo)
Dardanella (Demo)
So Oh (Demo)
Always On My Mind (Demo)
Side B
Everybody Ha Ha (Demo)
Commuter Computer (Demo)
Crystal Eyes (Demo)
Polar Bear (Demo)
I Need You to Know (Demo)
ONE TO ANOTHER (REMIXES):
Side A
Plastic Machinery Sleaford Mods Remix
Nine Acre Dust Chemical Brothers Remix
Not Forgotten Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix
Tellin’ Stories The Go! Team Remix Side B
Trouble Understanding Norman Cook Remix
My Beautiful Friend Jagz Kooner Remix
Hey Sunrise The Orb Remix
You’re So Pretty, We’re so Pretty Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix
BONUS DEMOS 7”:
Side A
Indian Rope (Demo)
Side AA
The Only One I Know (Demo)