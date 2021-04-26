The Charlatans offer free gig to singing Glasto "security dude"

Tim Burgess in 2019 with Glastonbury security member inset. Picture: 1. PYMCA/Avalon/Gonzales Photo/Per-Otto Oppi/Universal Images Group via Getty Image 2. Twitter/Tim Burgess

By Jenny Mensah

Tim Burgess originally offered the security worker a free ticket to a show after he went viral in 2019, but he's since renewed it.

The Charlatans have renewed their offer of a free show to a Glastonbury security staff member and fan.

A man named Kevin went viral after the band's 2019 Glasto set, where was captured singing and head bopping along to their One To Another anthem.

Shortly after, Tim Burgess and co asked fans to help track down the singing "security dude," and now it looks like he's made contact once again.

Taking to Twitter Burgess explained: "At Glastonbury 2019 a clip went viral of a security dude singing along to our set.

"We asked for your help and we found him.

"We invited him to a gig but Covid happened.

"He just messaged asking if it still stands. Yes Kevin! Can’t wait to see you".

Watch the moment Kevin was caught on camera mouthing every word to the band's 1996 hit:

At Glastonbury 2019 a clip went viral of a security dude singing along to our set.

We asked for your help and we found him.

We invited him to a gig but Covid happened.

He just messaged asking if it still stands. Yes Kevin! Can’t wait to see you



Enjoy

pic.twitter.com/rkt7BEZSb0 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 26, 2021

Kevin shouldn't have to wait too long as Tim Burgess has confirmed the band are set to tour this November and December.

READ MORE: The 10 best BAGGY albums

Meanwhile, last month it was announced that Tim Burgess' listening parties were set to be celebrated with a book.

The book, entitled The Listening Party, which follows the success fo Burgess' lockdown listening parties on Twitter, is set to be published on September 2021, with a donation made by the publishers DK to the Music Venue Trust.

Burgess said of the news: "The very first listening party we did was 10 years ago and then on 23rd March 2020 when the UK went into lockdown, we started a series where we invited some guests, thinking these would go on for a week or two. Here we are 735 listening parties later! Our friends at DK asked if I’d be interested in working on a book and we loved the idea. We are also thrilled that sales of the book will be supporting Music Venue Trust."

Watch Tim Burgess talk to Radio X about his listening party phenomenon here:

READ MORE: The best Baggy tunes that’ll take you back to the 1990s