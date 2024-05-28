The Black Keys' "iconic" Brixton Academy gigs influenced cancellation of North American dates

The Black Keys chose to cancel their upcoming dates. Picture: Larry Niehues/Press

The Gold On The Ceiling rockers have broken their silence having axed their North American shows.

The Black Keys have spoken out after cancelling their upcoming North American tour dates citing their recent shows in London and Paris as the catalyst for the decision.

The duo have just wrapped the UK & European leg of their International Players tour and were set to grace stages in the US and Canada in September, but left fans concerned when they chose to axe the shows altogether.

This week saw the duo share a statement on social media explaining the move, assuring fans that they "are alive and well".

They went on: "Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

The Howlin' duo added: "Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.



"Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded - and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets."

The Beautiful People rockers expressed their love of more intimate shows when speaking to Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show earlier this month.

Fresh off their first Brixton gig, frontman Dan Auerbach gushed: "It was incredible really. Amazing venue. Crowd was crazy.

"We had Noel come out and play some songs with us in the encore and everybody lost their minds."

The Black Keys on Brixton gig

Talking about the venue itself, drummer Patrick Carney added: "It was always the place that you wanted to try to get to, you know?"

He added: "Those are my favourite venues. Like the 5, 6000 cap. Standing room floor."

"No seats is kinda crucial," interjected Auerbach.

The gigs saw the duo treat fans to a 21-track setlist of their biggest hits across the decades, including tracks from their most recent albums, Dropout Boogie (2022) and Ohio Players (2024).

Noel Gallagher joined them on every London date and they ended each set on their Lonely Boy anthem.

The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy

