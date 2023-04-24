Suede add UK dates for December 2023

Suede in 2023. Picture: Dean Chalkley/Press

Brett Anderson and co have lined up some more shows for their Autofiction tour later this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Suede have announced four additional UK headline shows for December 2023.

he shows have been added to their 2023 Autofiction tour and begin on 9th December at the Winter Gardens, Eastbourne before Lincoln’s Engine Shed (10th), Portsmouth’s Guildhall (11th) and Wolverhampton’s The Halls (13th) before the previously-announced pair of headline shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Special guests at the shows will be Desperate Journalist.

Tickets will be on general sale from 9am BST Friday 28th April via the band's official site.

Suede are pleased to announce a run of extra December UK shows!



Sat 9th - Winter Gardens, Eastbourne

Sun 10th - The Engine Shed, Lincoln

Mon 11th - Guildhall, Portsmouth

Wed 13th - Civil Hall, Wolverhampton



Tickets will be available here: https://t.co/xoTeMXB6yK



-SuedeHQ pic.twitter.com/wrqhsOIewR — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) April 24, 2023

The announcement comes after the UK leg of the Suede's latest tour wound up at the O2 Academy Leeds on 30th March. The dates accompanied the release of their ninth studio album Autofiction, which debuted at No 2 in the UK Album Chart, marking Suede’s highest charting LP since 1999’s Head Music.

On the penultimate night of the first leg of the Autofiction tour, 29th March 2023, Suede surprised fans in Manchester performing a special set to mark 30 years since the day of the release of their classic self-titled debut album.

The setlist included eight songs from their debut album-era in She’s Not Dead, Breakdown, Moving, Pantomime Horse, Animal Nitrate, So Young, Metal Mickey and My Insatiable One.

A special 30th anniversary reissue of the classic debut album is due for release on 7th July 2023.

READ MORE - Liam Gallagher slams Suede's Brett Anderson's comments that Britpop was "laddish"

What are Suede's 2023 UK tour dates?

9-11th June Kite Festival, Oxfordshire

18-20th August Beautiful Days Festival, Devon



9th December Winter Gardens, Eastbourne

10th December Engine Shed, Lincoln

11th December Guildhall, Portsmouth

13th December The Halls, Wolverhampton

15th December O2 Academy Brixton

16th December O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

READ MORE - Jarvis Cocker confirms Pulp will reunite in 2023

When do Suede tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be on general sale from 9am BST Friday 28th April via the band's official site.