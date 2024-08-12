Watch the moment a Sam Fender super-fan joined him on stage at Boardmasters

Sam Fender was joined on stage by a fan last weekend. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty, Instagram/Boardmasters

By Jenny Mensah

The fan named Byron joined Sam Fender on stage on night 2 of the festival for a performance of The Borders.

Sam Fender was joined by a fan onstage at Boardmasters 2024.

The Geordie singer-songwriter had just kicked off his headline set at the Cornwall festival on Saturday (10th August), when he spotted a fan in the crowd holding a sign, which read: CAN I PLAY THE BORDERS.

Soon enough, Byron was up on stage performing the track, which is the seventh single taken from his debut studio album Hypersonic Missiles.

Watch the moment here, which was shared by the festival.

Sadly it wasn't the only moment that was talked about at this year's festival, with reports of crowd-crushes leaving a small number of attendees injured and Sam Fender reportedly having to briefly pause his gig due to crowd issues.

On Saturday 10th August, Boardmasters shared a statement, which explained: "Following a crowd collapse at The Point last night 7 attendees were transferred to hospital nearby for precautionary examination after presenting to our medical team. They have been treated for minor injuries and have all since been discharged".

Read their full statement below:

The festival released another statement on social media the following day, which read: "Following the incident at The Point on Friday, we have seen your comments, and we would like to reassure you that the stage reopened following a full review of safety management processes."

They continued: "The stage has been running for the rest of the weekend without incident. All other stages and venues have been running as normal."

If you need to speak to us, you can get in touch by emailing boardmasters@visionninegroup.com. pic.twitter.com/Lj5yFEmizr — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) August 11, 2024

They added: "We would also like to reassure everyone that we have experienced pit and security teams in place across the festival. Welfare and medical teams are available 24 hours a day.

"If you need to speak to us, you can get in touch by emailing boardmasters@visionninegroup.com."