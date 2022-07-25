Watch Sam Fender joined by Barry from EastEnders at Truck Festival 2022

25 July 2022, 14:15

Sam Fender and Shaun Williamson
Sam Fender was joined by Shaun Williamson on stage at Truck Festival. Picture: 1. Simone Joyner/Getty Images 2. Sachin Jethwa/Shutterstock 3. Sachin Jethwa/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter was playing a headline set at the Oxfordshire festival when he invited Shaun Williamson on stage.

Sam Fendersurprised fans at the weekend by playing a duet with Sean Williamson.

The singer-songwriter was playing a headline set at the Oxfordshire festival this weekend, when he invited the iconic Eastenders actor to sing a rendition of his Getting Started track on stage.

Talking about the moment, the North Shields rocker called it one of the "highlights" of himself and the band's career.

Taking to Instagram to share the moment, Fender gushed: "Truck ❤️ shout out to the one and only @shaunwilliamson64 (Barry from Eastenders) for joining us on stage 😆what a roar!"

Fender went on to play a 14-track set at the festival, which included the likes of Dead Boys, Borders, Get You Down, Saturday, Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles.

Williamson - who is best known for playing Barry in Eastenders and a satirical version of himself in Ricky Gervais’ Extras - is no stranger to the stage.

Back in January, he revealed his plans to embark on a Barrioke nights tour, which sees fans encouraged to join the celeb on stage for karaoke-themed singalongs.

