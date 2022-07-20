Sam Fender reveals who he'd like to play him in a biopic

By Jenny Mensah

The Seventeen Going Under singer has discussed which actor he'd like to portray him in a film about his life and career.

Sam Fender has discussed the possibility of a film being made about his life and revealed the actor he'd want to play him.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has experienced a meteoric rise to fame since releasing his debut album in 2017, so there's no reason his rags to riches story wouldn't get the attention of filmmakers.

Asked by The Sun who he'd want to play him in a film about his life, Fender revealed: "Who would I want, compared to who would actually play us, is probably very different.

"That’s who I would want to play me, but I’m not that cool or sexy."I’d want him playing me because he’s got that kind of dead look behind his eyes that I’ve got . . ."

The Spit Of You singer added: "In reality they’d probably get Michael Cera."

Sam Fender would want Evan Peters to play him in a film about his life. Picture: GettyMatt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Meanwhile, the North Shields rocker's rise shows no signs of slowing down, with his milestone gig at Finsbury Park last Friday (15th July) seeing him play his biggest show to-date.

The day saw Fender joined by an awesome line-up of his peers, including Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Fontaines D.C.

Delivering an electrifying set to his thousands of fans, Sam told the crowds his head was "lasagna" as he ended his gig in an awesome fireworks display.

This weekend sees the achievements continue, as Fender headliners the likes of Truck and Tramlines Festival.

