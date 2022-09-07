Sam Fender adds extra date at Newcastle United's St. James' Park

Sam Fender has announced an extra date at Newcastle Utd's St James' Park. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Geordie singer-songwriter will now play two homecoming dates at the football stadium next year.

By Jenny Mensah

Sam Fender has announced an extra date for his mammoth homecoming show next year.

The North Shields singer-songwriter previously announced a landmark gig at Newcastle United's St James' Park on 9th June 2023 and now due to unprecedented demand in the pre-sales, he's added an extra date the following night on Saturday 10th June.

Tickets for both shows will now go on sale this Friday 10th September at 10am.

St James’ presale sold oot!!! 🤯🙋‍♂️😆

So we’ve added an EXTRA DATE on Saturday June 10th‼️

Tickets for both shows on sale this Friday at 10am xxhttps://t.co/CJgwWTn0ht pic.twitter.com/ibaaEETjM7 — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 7, 2022

Sam Fender previously said of the date: "It's a childhood dream come true," adding: "This is is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there."

Fender will follow in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan in playing the venue, and becomes the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000+ capacity stadium

Sam Fender will now play two nights at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: Press

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has also teased that local celebrities could be joining him at the homecoming show, but doesn't want to give too much away just yet.

He told the Daily Star: "I don't want to confirm anything that then doesn't happen, but I'm sure there will be a couple of celebrity guests. We will have loads of treats for everyone!"

Sam claims that he'd like to relax after the show at his local, the Low Lights Tavern, but admitted there's usually about "a hundred" fans waiting for him outside.

He said: "It's tough going to Low Lights after a show in Newcastle. Everyone assumes that's where I'll go after a show so there tends to be a hundred people waiting outside. Potentially, it'd be great to have Low Lights involved, but it always ends up being like a festival after our shows.

"I can't really go anywhere without there being a shower of selfies."

See Sam Fender's 2023 St. James' Park dates:

Friday 9th September - Newcastle United's St. James' Park

Saturday 10th September - Newcastle United's St. James' Park

