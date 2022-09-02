Sam Fender announces huge St James' Park show for 2023

Sam Fender in 2022. Picture: Press

The Seventeen Going Under star will play the Newcastle United stadium next June.

Sam Fender has announced that he will play St James' Park - home of his beloved Newcastle United on Friday 9th June 2023.

The musician tweeted: "I always joked that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle, and now we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June next year.

"It's gonna be such a special moment and I hope you all join us for it."

I always joked that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle, and now we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June next year. It's gonna be such a special moment and I hope you all join us for it 🖤🤍 tickets on sale next Friday 9th Sept, presale info below x pic.twitter.com/gUHg4CD9fU — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 2, 2022

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday 7th June at 10am - more details at Fender's official site here.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 9th September at 10am. via www.samfender.com.

Sam says of the date: "It's a childhood dream come true, and we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there."

Support acts will be Inhaler and Holly Humberstone.

Pre-sale goes live on Wednesday 7th at 10am. Add your details before 5pm next Tues (6th Sept) to get access: https://t.co/DShX1VXDWi

If you’re already on the mailing list you’ll automatically get access. Presale link will be sent via email x pic.twitter.com/F4tl3ea8Ow — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 2, 2022

Fender has also teased some local celebrities could be joining him for the St James' Park show, but he's wary about giving away too much at this stage.

He told the Daily Star: "I don't want to confirm anything that then doesn't happen, but I'm sure there will be a couple of celebrity guests. We will have loads of treats for everyone!"

Sam claims that he'd like to relax after the show at his local, the Low Lights Tavern, but admitted there's usually about "a hundred" fans waiting for him outside.

He said: "It's tough going to Low Lights after a show in Newcastle. Everyone assumes that's where I'll go after a show so there tends to be a hundred people waiting outside. Potentially, it'd be great to have Low Lights involved, but it always ends up being like a festival after our shows.

"I can't really go anywhere without there being a shower of selfies."