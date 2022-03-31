Royal Blood pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins at The O2, London

By Jenny Mensah

Ben Thatcher played an epic drum solo to commemorate the late Foo Fighters drummer, who sadly died on 25th March at 50.

Royal Blood are the latest in a long line of artists to pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Last week, the music world was rocked by the news of the loss of the Foo Fighters' drummer, who died on the 25th March, aged 50, with reactions and dedications continuing to reverberate across social media.

The Brighton duo showed their fans just what the late Hawkins meant to them at their gig at The O2, London on Wednesday 30th March, with Ben Thatcher performing an epic drum solo after their Little Monster single.

Royal Blood paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins at the O2 gig. Picture: 1. Mads Perch/Press 2.Radio X

The fitting tribute was met with cheers from the crowd in the London venue and it's believed the solo was a direct cover of one delivered by the late drummer at a previous Foo Fighters show.

After the powerful moment, the band moved neatly onto the title track from their second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark?, finishing off their 17-track set.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, who are currently touring their third studio album and third consecutive UK No.1, Typhoons, went on the road with the Learn To Fly rockers in the summer of 2015 and opened for the band on the European dates of their Sonic Highways tour.

Reacting to the news of his death last week, the duo wrote: "Shocked & devastated to hear the news about Taylor this morning. We were fortunate enough to watch him shred every night on tour. An absolute inspiration on & off stage. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. RIP Brother."

Meanwhile, The Beatles legend Paul McCartney penned a heartfelt tribute to Hawkins this week.

Taking to Twitter, he began: "Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him.

"Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him."

The Hey Jude legend, who introduced the band for their induction in the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame added: "I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! - on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers!"

I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! - on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 30, 2022

"It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," recalled Macca. "Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on 'Get Back'. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.

"All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band - Love Paul X".

All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.



God bless his family and band - Love Paul X — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 30, 2022

