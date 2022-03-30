Paul McCartney pens emotional tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

30 March 2022, 16:30 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 18:33

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins
Paul McCartney has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins. Picture: 1. Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles legend has written a lengthy post about the Foo Fighters drummer, who sadly died on 25th March 2022.

Paul McCartney has written an emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

The music world was rocked by the news of the loss of the Foo Fighters' drummer, who died on the 25th March, aged 50.

Tributes have poured in for Hawkins from across the sphere of entertainment, and now The Beatles legend has shared his own on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he began: "Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him.

"Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him."

The Hey Jude legend, who introduced the band for their induction in the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame added: "I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! - on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers!"

READ MORE: Listen back to Radio X's tribute to Taylor Hawkins

"It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," recalled Macca. "Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on 'Get Back'. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.

"All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band - Love Paul X".

READ MORE: Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates after the death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters broke the news of the drummer's passing, with a statement which read: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins."

They added: "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

They have since understandably cancelled all their fortchoming live dates, writing: "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing each other as planned. Instead let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Greatest Hits re-enters Top 5 UK albums chart following Taylor Hawkins' death

