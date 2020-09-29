How do you get the Royal Blood sound?

The Brighton duo spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey about everything from their new album to the ruse behind their simple rig.

Royal Blood have revealed the secret behind their early rig.

The Brighton duo - who are made up of frontman and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey about everything from their new music to how they came up with their sound.

Asked how difficult it was to build their first rig, Kerr revealed: "I made out it was so complex from day one, ‘cause I thought it would be funny... and it isn’t complex.

"It’s been a joy for me to watch people plug 30 pedals and these made videos where someone’s going like ‘I’ve got the Royal Blood sound’ and the truth is that it really is two pedals and one of them’s a tuner."

The Out Of The Black singer added: “It’s evolved obviously from that point onwards, but that first record. That’s essentially what we recorded it on".

READ MORE: Royal Blood reveal how they're coping without paying live gigs

Royal Blood speak to George Godfrey about their sound. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Royal Blood share passionate post on their white privilege

On how easy it was to develop their sound altogether, the rocker revealed: "It was just so simple. There was almost no development. That first record is sort of the audible handshake of me and Ben coming together with no one else around us.

"Our sound is when we don’t add anything on top of that. It was very very simple and it was born out of a live setting”.

Royal Blood's comeback single, Trouble’s Coming, is our Radio X Record of The Week and the band revealed why they picked it as their first single.

"For us it was a pivotal moment in the creative process," they revealed. "There’s lots of reasons why it took us to get to the point, which we don’t have time for, but one of them was this thing of kind of 'How do we do something that feels fresh and different for us to play and do, but is also sort of not also uncomfortable?’

“And that as a result was really just allowing everything we love about music and all of our influences to be allowed and not censor ourselves in a way”.

Listen to Trouble's Coming here:

The outfit's mysteriously titled third record will follow 2014's self-titled debut and 2017's How Did We Get So Dark?

Watch Royal Blood take us through the track with Johnny Vaughan: